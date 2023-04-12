Ross County dealt blow as Eamonn Brophy set for ‘number of weeks’ out with thigh strain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County dealt blow as Eamonn Brophy set for ‘number of weeks’ out with thigh strain

Forward Brophy was injured during the early stages of Saturday's 2-0 win over St Johnstone.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS

Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy is facing a number of weeks on the sidelines due to a thigh strain.

Brophy suffered the injury during the early stages of Saturday’s 2-0 win over St Johnstone, in the process of taking on a shot at goal.

He was immediately replaced by Simon Murray, who went on to net the Staggies’ opener at McDiarmid Park.

The absence of Brophy will come as a major blow to Staggies boss Malky Mackay, however, given the impact the striker has made since his January loan switch from St Mirren.

The 27-year-old has netted three goals in eight outings for the Dingwall side, and Mackay has confirmed he will spend a spell on the sidelines.

Malky Mackay congratulates Eamonn Brophy following his performance against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Mackay’s squad is already stretched, with teenagers Zach Macphee and Jamie Williamson among the substitutes for last week’s trip to Perth.

Although defender Jack Baldwin returns from suspension for Friday’s visit of Aberdeen, Mackay is light on numbers.

He said: “Brophy is going to be a number of weeks. It was a pretty heavy thigh strain.

“We are a wee bit scarce. There are a few others with bumps and bruises right now.

“We have lost Gwion Edwards for a substantial time, and Ross Callachan for the next period of time.

“We’ve got Jack Baldwin back, and two or three others who are not far away.

Jack Baldwin in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS

“We had a couple of youth team players on the bench at the weekend, and that’s kind of where we are at right now.”

Trio nearing a return to contention for Staggies

Although options are limited at present, Mackay expects his selection pool to be boosted by the return of Alex Samuel, Yan Dhanda and long-term absentee Ben Purrington in the coming weeks.

The Staggies boss added: “Alex Samuel, Yan Dhanda and Ben Purrington are not far away. I would hope they will get football in the next few weeks.

“Alex Samuel is a small strain, nothing too serious. Yan Dhanda is close to being back as well.

Yan Dhanda in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS

“Ben Purrington, who has had a terrible time of it with a long-term injury, we are hoping will be able to join us in the next couple of weeks for the last four or five games of the season.

“Jordan Tillson has started running again, and we will just need to see how he reacts to the pelvic issue he has got.

“It has been a testing time this year. We have had two or three cruciate operations, with Ben Paton, Ross and Alex as well – they are major ones.

“We have had two serious ankle injuries as well, and bits and pieces of other things.

“We just need to get everybody fit for Friday night, who is fit and available.”

