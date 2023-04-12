Ross County dealt blow as Eamonn Brophy set for ‘number of weeks’ out with thigh strain

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy is facing a number of weeks on the sidelines due to a thigh strain.

Brophy suffered the injury during the early stages of Saturday’s 2-0 win over St Johnstone, in the process of taking on a shot at goal.

He was immediately replaced by Simon Murray, who went on to net the Staggies’ opener at McDiarmid Park.

The absence of Brophy will come as a major blow to Staggies boss Malky Mackay, however, given the impact the striker has made since his January loan switch from St Mirren.

The 27-year-old has netted three goals in eight outings for the Dingwall side, and Mackay has confirmed he will spend a spell on the sidelines.

Mackay’s squad is already stretched, with teenagers Zach Macphee and Jamie Williamson among the substitutes for last week’s trip to Perth.

Although defender Jack Baldwin returns from suspension for Friday’s visit of Aberdeen, Mackay is light on numbers.

He said: “Brophy is going to be a number of weeks. It was a pretty heavy thigh strain.

“We are a wee bit scarce. There are a few others with bumps and bruises right now.

“We have lost Gwion Edwards for a substantial time, and Ross Callachan for the next period of time.

“We’ve got Jack Baldwin back, and two or three others who are not far away.

“We had a couple of youth team players on the bench at the weekend, and that’s kind of where we are at right now.”

Trio nearing a return to contention for Staggies

Although options are limited at present, Mackay expects his selection pool to be boosted by the return of Alex Samuel, Yan Dhanda and long-term absentee Ben Purrington in the coming weeks.

The Staggies boss added: “Alex Samuel, Yan Dhanda and Ben Purrington are not far away. I would hope they will get football in the next few weeks.

“Alex Samuel is a small strain, nothing too serious. Yan Dhanda is close to being back as well.

“Ben Purrington, who has had a terrible time of it with a long-term injury, we are hoping will be able to join us in the next couple of weeks for the last four or five games of the season.

“Jordan Tillson has started running again, and we will just need to see how he reacts to the pelvic issue he has got.

“It has been a testing time this year. We have had two or three cruciate operations, with Ben Paton, Ross and Alex as well – they are major ones.

“We have had two serious ankle injuries as well, and bits and pieces of other things.

“We just need to get everybody fit for Friday night, who is fit and available.”