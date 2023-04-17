‘I have been punished for similar challenges’ – Ross County’s Jack Baldwin on Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie’s red card in Dingwall

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin says he has been met with similar punishment for challenges like the one Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie received a red card for.

Baldwin was caught by Dons skipper Shinnie in the latter stages of the Reds’ 1-0 win in Dingwall on Friday night.

Although Shinnie won the ball, a check from VAR official Greg Aitken prompted Euan Anderson to show a red card for his follow-through.

Both players were playing their first matches since returning from suspension, with Baldwin having been handed a three-match ban after being dismissed against Motherwell last month.

It was Baldwin’s third suspension of the season, with the Englishman having been hit with a retrospective ban for following through on Kilmarnock’s Kerr McInroy earlier in the campaign.

Baldwin insists he can understand why the officials came to the decision to dismiss Shinnie.

He said: “It was 50/50. I had the intention of crossing the ball and never went in as hard as I normally would, in a challenge like that.

“Graeme is an experienced lad and he has gone through everything.

“His follow through has caught me mid-shin, from the ankle up to my shin.

“I have been punished for similar challenges and I have seen red cards for that.

“The referee has had a look at it and if he thinks it is a red, then I completely agree with him.

“He is an experienced lad. He whole-heartedly goes into everything.

“I have been in that position as well – you take the ball, but maybe there is a little bit of follow through, especially when you slow it down. The referee gets a view then it could look a little bit naughty.

“It was a painful one at the time.

“Unfortunately for him, these things happen. I’m sure he will have something to say about it.”

Staggies move to foot of table

Dundee United’s victory over Motherwell means County are now bottom of the Premiership with six games remaining.

The Staggies play their final pre-split fixture away to Hearts next weekend.

Baldwin is eager to replicate his side’s display against the Dons in the crucial upcoming matches.

He added: “The manager touched on it at the end in the dressing room. We need to put in displays like that for the remainder of the season and keep that intensity.

“We need to keep the balls going into the box, as well as the crosses and chances we are creating – then we should be fine.

“It is not going to be handed to us on a plate. We know we need to give every ounce of effort we have got to perform like that. It is all we can do.

“There is a phrase: The harder you work, the luckier you get. We just have to keep working hard and hopefully something will fall for us.”

Defender pleased to be back from ban

Baldwin was at fault for Duk’s first half goal which separated the sides, with his pass intercepted by Leighton Clarkson who supplied the assist.

Having now returned to the side, Baldwin is eager to play his part in the Staggies’ cause.

Baldwin added: “We had international games and the cup weekend as well – three games turned into five weeks.

“I felt it a bit at the end. I had a little bit of cramp in the calves but it was great to be back out there.

“Hopefully, I can get a good run of form, cut out the errors and hope the team keep their place in the league.”