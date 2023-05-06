Malky Mackay praises impact of substitutes Alex Samuel and Josh Stones in Ross County’s win over Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay praises impact of substitutes Alex Samuel and Josh Stones in Ross County’s win over Livingston

Samuel netted the second goal in County's 2-0 victory over Livi.

By Andy Skinner
Alex Samuel following Ross County's win over Livingston. Image: SNS
Alex Samuel following Ross County's win over Livingston. Image: SNS

Ross County manager Malky Mackay hailed the impact of substitutes Alex Samuel and Josh Stones following the Staggies’ 2-0 win over Livingston.

After County had gone a goal ahead through Alex Iacovitti just prior to half-time, Mackay freshened up his forward line early in the second half by bringing on Samuel and Stones.

Welshman Samuel rewarded his manager within four minutes, by netting a decisive second goal – his first for the club – which put the Dingwall men firmly on track for a vital three points.

It was Samuel’s seventh substitute appearance since returning from a cruciate ligament injury which kept him out for 10 months.

Mackay felt Samuel and Stones both played a pivotal role in County’s win.

Ross County forward Josh Stones. Image: SNS

He said: “I was really delighted with the way the substitutes came on and impacted the game.

“Josh Stones and particularly Alex Samuel, have had to bide their time.

“They are both boys who are low maintenance that work hard at training every day, for no reward on a Saturday at times.

“They are cheerleaders for others, which is a big difference.

“That being the case, for them to come on and impact the game in the way they did, I’m delighted for them.

“Alex scores and I’m so happy because he has been out for a year with a torn cruciate.

“The two of them had a terrific impact against their defenders.”

County back on track following Tynecastle thrashing

Results elsewhere also went County’s way, meaning they are now just a point adrift of both Kilmarnock and Dundee United.

Mackay was particularly pleased with the response of his players, in their first outing since suffering a crushing 6-1 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle.

He added: “Concerning bouncing back from the Hearts game, that has happened twice this season in terms of not being at it.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“In most games it has been close, we have been in and around it. Every team we have played, we have made it tough whether we win or lose.

“Coming off the back of the Celtic, St Johnstone and Aberdeen games – I was really disappointed with the performance.

“It was really important that in the first of the two-week break, we got them back in and put a shoulder around them.

“They were battered and bruised, in terms of their reputation and they were disappointed.

“We got them back and going again, and got a bit of confidence back in them. This week was just all about Livingston.

“It came at a good time in terms of that little break, to allow us to reset.

“We have beaten three of the bottom five in the last six to eight weeks.

“Against Livingston, we again made it difficult for a team. I’ve got a group here that will fight to the last to make sure we stay in this division.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]