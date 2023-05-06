Malky Mackay praises impact of substitutes Alex Samuel and Josh Stones in Ross County’s win over Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay hailed the impact of substitutes Alex Samuel and Josh Stones following the Staggies’ 2-0 win over Livingston.

After County had gone a goal ahead through Alex Iacovitti just prior to half-time, Mackay freshened up his forward line early in the second half by bringing on Samuel and Stones.

Welshman Samuel rewarded his manager within four minutes, by netting a decisive second goal – his first for the club – which put the Dingwall men firmly on track for a vital three points.

It was Samuel’s seventh substitute appearance since returning from a cruciate ligament injury which kept him out for 10 months.

Mackay felt Samuel and Stones both played a pivotal role in County’s win.

He said: “I was really delighted with the way the substitutes came on and impacted the game.

“Josh Stones and particularly Alex Samuel, have had to bide their time.

“They are both boys who are low maintenance that work hard at training every day, for no reward on a Saturday at times.

“They are cheerleaders for others, which is a big difference.

“That being the case, for them to come on and impact the game in the way they did, I’m delighted for them.

“Alex scores and I’m so happy because he has been out for a year with a torn cruciate.

“The two of them had a terrific impact against their defenders.”

County back on track following Tynecastle thrashing

Results elsewhere also went County’s way, meaning they are now just a point adrift of both Kilmarnock and Dundee United.

Mackay was particularly pleased with the response of his players, in their first outing since suffering a crushing 6-1 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle.

He added: “Concerning bouncing back from the Hearts game, that has happened twice this season in terms of not being at it.

“In most games it has been close, we have been in and around it. Every team we have played, we have made it tough whether we win or lose.

“Coming off the back of the Celtic, St Johnstone and Aberdeen games – I was really disappointed with the performance.

“It was really important that in the first of the two-week break, we got them back in and put a shoulder around them.

“They were battered and bruised, in terms of their reputation and they were disappointed.

“We got them back and going again, and got a bit of confidence back in them. This week was just all about Livingston.

“It came at a good time in terms of that little break, to allow us to reset.

“We have beaten three of the bottom five in the last six to eight weeks.

“Against Livingston, we again made it difficult for a team. I’ve got a group here that will fight to the last to make sure we stay in this division.”