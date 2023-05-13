Ross Laidlaw says ‘freak’ heavy defeats have not dented Ross County’s improved defensive foundations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross Laidlaw says ‘freak’ heavy defeats have not dented Ross County’s improved defensive foundations

County make the trip to Dundee United in a vital bottom-of-the-table encounter this weekend.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.

Ross Laidlaw will not allow two bad days at the office to dampen his belief that Ross County are a stronger defensive unit this season.

Laidlaw, who is an ever-present in the league for County this season, racked up his ninth clean sheet of the campaign in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Livingston.

That is one more shut out than the Staggies kept throughout the duration of last season.

Among the 52 goals they have conceded this term have been a humiliating 5-0 loss to Motherwell in October, and a chastening 6-1 defeat against Hearts last month.

Even with those two heavy defeats County’s defensive record is far from the worst in the league, with the Staggies ranking sixth best of the 12 teams in the goals conceded chart.

Ross Laidlaw clears a cross in Ross County’s game against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Goalkeeper Laidlaw feels his side have strong defensive foundations to build on when they make the trip to Dundee United today.

He said: “Defensively, we’ve actually not been too bad this year. By and large, we’ve tightened up at the back, where we were not so good in previous years.

“Hearts was a freak result, a bit like Motherwell before it.

“Over the course, we’ve been pretty solid and it was good to get another clean sheet.

“We have more this season than last season.

“The manager was a defender, so he is quite defensive-minded in how he wants us to play.

“He expects forward players to come back, defend and help out.

“It is a big thing for us and we’re looking to build on Saturday’s clean sheet.”

Staggies must negotiate nervy moments in relegation fight

The bottom-placed Staggies go into today’s crunch match at Tannadice trailing United by just a point.

While Laidlaw expects there will be nervy moments in the weeks ahead, he says sticking to manager Malky Mackay’s gameplan will be key to winning their survival battle.

He added: “We had a discussion about it on Tuesday and I think we were a bit nervy against Livingston- as were the fans in the stadium as well.

“That filtered on to the pitch a bit.

“There’s going to be a need to be brave in these situations and it showed when we got the goal – it meant it did just really settle us down.

“There will be pressure again on Saturday, but we just need to believe we can compete at this level.

“There will be more nervy stages in the next few weeks, but it is just having that confidence to stick to the gameplan and what the manager wants from us.

“It is people going off track, doing their own thing, that can kill us.”

Big Tannadice crowd can bring out best in County

A near-capacity crowd is expected at Tannadice, as both sides aim for a significant result in the survival run-in.

Laidlaw, who had a short spell at United prior to joining County in 2019, hopes his side can thrive on the atmosphere.

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS

The 30-year-old said: “I think that will lift us as well. As a professional football player, you want to play in the biggest stadiums and in the high-pressure matches.

“It is not about pre-season games and League Cup group stages.

“That’s what it is all about – this is what you play football for, to play in these big games with high pressure. That’s when you test yourself and you discover the player you are.

“We’ve got to thrive on that pressure, go there and believe we can get a result.”

