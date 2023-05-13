Neil Gauld has no plans to slow down after signing for Turriff United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Neil Gauld has no plans to slow down after signing for Turriff United

The veteran marksman will move to the Haughs when his contract with Banks o' Dee expires.

By Callum Law
Turriff United's new signing Neil Gauld, pictured during his time with Banks o' Dee, has been a prolific scorer at Highland League level,
Turriff United's new signing Neil Gauld, pictured during his time with Banks o' Dee, has been a prolific scorer at Highland League level,

Neil Gauld retains his thirst for goals after banishing thoughts of retirement and signing for Turriff United.

The striker will join the Haughs club on a one-year deal upon the expiry of his contract with Banks o’ Dee next month.

Over the course of his career, Gauld has netted 360 goals at Breedon Highland League level, during stints with Inverurie Locos, Huntly, Formartine United and Dee.

The 36-year-old admits he considered retiring earlier this year, but after a good finish to the campaign, which included winning the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup, the hunger to keep playing remains.

Gauld said: “As a club, from the outside, Turriff looks well-run and well-supported.

“I played with Dean Donaldson and I’ve always kept in touch with him and got on really well with him. That was a major factor in my decision.

“Turriff also have a good young team, which I think will suit how I play and where I’m at in my career.

“All round I think it was the best move for me.

“I missed a fair chunk of last season with my wedding and honeymoon, so I didn’t really play much between November and February.

“At the start of the year I was thinking about retiring, but towards the end of the season I did well against some of the top teams and played most of the games for Banks o’ Dee.

“Then we had the Highland League Cup final and winning that gave me the appetite for winning trophies again and remembering how good it feels to win something probably has played a part in playing on as well.

“Turriff haven’t won a cup for a few years, so hopefully we can try to push towards that.

“Personally I’d like to have another season with more than 20 goals as well.”

Gauld enjoyed his year with Banks o’ Dee, with last month’s Highland League Cup success the highlight.

He added: “I can’t thank Banks o’ Dee enough for the last year really. The previous season didn’t end very well for me, but they signed me and everyone at Banks o’ Dee was superb with me.

“I’ll be forever grateful to have won the Highland League Cup with them.

“Jamie Watt and Roy McBain took me in and I got on really well with them, and with Josh Winton and Paul Lawson when they took over, and I leave with no bad feelings towards Banks o’ Dee.”

Donaldson’s delight at snaring Gauld

Turriff manager Dean Donaldson said: “Neil will bring goals to our squad, that’s quite obvious. The experience he’s got and the goals he’ll bring will help our young squad.

“People might think at 36 Neil is past it a wee bit, but he certainly isn’t – he’s still hungry and still scoring goals.

“He’ll help some of our boys like Fergus Alberts, whose a young player coming through, John Allan, who hasn’t played in the Highland League before, and Ewan Clark and Kyle Gordon as well.

“It adds more competition, because if they want to play they’ll need to be at it.

“So Neil will bring goals and experience and add a competitive edge, because all the strikers will know they need to do well if they want to play.”

