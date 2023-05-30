Malky Mackay remains hopeful Jordan White could feature in Ross County’s play-off tie against Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay remains hopeful Jordan White could feature in Ross County’s play-off tie against Partick Thistle

Leading scorer White is a doubt for the Staggies after suffering a severe head wound in Sunday's defeat to Kilmarnock.

By Andy Skinner
Jordan White receives treatment against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Jordan White receives treatment against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay has not given up hope leading scorer Jordan White could play a part in Ross County’s two-legged Premiership play-off final against Partick Thistle.

Forward White had to be withdrawn from Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Kilmarnock after suffering a head wound during the first half.

The Staggies make the trip to Firhill on Thursday before playing the second leg at Victoria Park on Sunday.

Although Mackay says White’s cut was a severe one, he remains hopeful the medical provisions taken by the club can allow him to feature in the coming days.

Jordan White in action against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Mackay said: “Jordan has a really dreadful cut in his head.

“It hasn’t been good but we will see where we are with that.

“Jordan is desperate to play but it is one of the worst cuts I have seen in a long while, coming off two players clashing heads.

“It’s a big cut, in terms of how long it bled and how long it is. He got a lot of stitches.

“It has been well attended to and we will be dealing with that over the next few days because it is not cut and dried.”

White a key player in Mackay’s Staggies side

White has been a leading performer for the Staggies this term, with 11 goals to his name.

Jordan White celebrates his hat-trick against Dundee United.
Jordan White celebrates his hat-trick against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Mackay says losing the 31-year-old would be a major blow for his side, adding: “He has been someone who has trained every day for me since the day I came here.

“It is quite remarkable. I would be very surprised if he missed a game for me.

“He has also been incredibly consistent in terms of being able to put himself out there, despite the physicality of his game and the way people play against him.

“It was unfortunate and it maybe rolls on, in terms of us losing him early on Sunday when we needed our best team on the pitch.”

Murray and Samuel have key roles to play

Whether White is passed fit to play or not, Mackay says he has full faith in Simon Murray and Alex Samuel to spearhead the Staggies’ attack – with fellow attackers Eamonn Brophy, Dominic Samuel, Josh Stones and Jordy Hiwula sidelined.

He added: “Simon is a great kid and so enthusiastic.  He has slipped into the group here although there are times when he has had to bide his time.

Simon Murray celebrates scoring against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“He is back in the Premiership rather than the Championship and there is that difference in terms of space he was getting.

“At St Johnstone he came on and within five minutes scored a screamer.

“He is desperate to be part of it. He knows Partick Thistle well and has played three times against them this season.

“Alex has been out for a year with a bad injury.

“In January he was very adamant he would like to be allowed to stay and worked hard to get into the team.

Alex Samuel following Ross County’s win over Livingston. Image: SNS

“He has done that and he has made a difference. Through his own character, worth ethic and personality he is a very popular member of the group.

“To have him, Simon and Jordan would be nice on Thursday and Sunday because we have lost Eamonn Brophy, Dom Samuel, Jordy Hiwula and Josh Stones.

“In the forward area it is quite a number of people who could have come in and impacted at some point this season.”

