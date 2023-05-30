Aith lifeboat rescues sole voyager onboard stranded pleasure craft

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A person has been saved by Aith lifeboat after their pleasure craft broke down on the west coast of Shetland.

The vessel was sailing near West Burrafirth when it lost engine power shortly after 8pm this evening.

HM Coastguard received a distress call at around 8.15pm.

Launched from Aith, Shetland about twenty five minutes ago – https://t.co/emIXGzypfj — RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) May 30, 2023

Aith lifeboat was dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, the Shetland-based crew established a tow with the stranded vessel before bringing it into safe harbour.