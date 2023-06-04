Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan says ‘half the country’ wanted his side promoted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan says ‘half the country’ wanted his side promoted

Pulsating Premiership play-off final sees Ross County storm back to see off Jags on penalties to maintain their top-flight status.

By Paul Chalk
Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan. Image: SNS
Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan felt half the country were willing his Championship side towards the Premiership – and he’s gutted that Ross County defied the odds to win it.

Aidan Fitzpatrick’s goal on the stroke of half-time took the tie further away from the Staggies, who lost the first leg 2-0 at Firhill on Thursday.

The jubilant fans, signing “Thistle are back”, were stunned as a Yan Dhanda penalty and Simon Murray goal on 71 and 73 minutes hauled the scoreline to 3-2 overall.

George Harmon’s last-gasp leveller for County sent the drama into extra-time, but there were no more goals.

Thistle’s Ross Docherty misses his penalty before Josh Sims hit the clincher. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

At the end of a pulsating penalty shoot-out, Josh Sims sealed a 5-4 sudden death win to keep County up and Partick in the Championship.

Five years ago, both these sides dropped out of the Premiership and Thistle looked on course to be heading back there.

Never before had a club finishing fourth in the Championship come through the play-offs to win promotion.

Thistle scored 19 goals throughout their six play-off ties, which also including sweeping two-leg wins against Queen’s Park then Ayr United.

Losing the ‘lottery’ of a shoot-out

This result ended a run of 11 games without defeat for Thistle, whose surge towards what seemed like promotion was stopped in the most dramatic fashion.

He said: “I’m devastated as you would imagine. I’m gutted for everyone to be honest because we put so much into the games.

“Half the country was probably behind us, not just Partick Thistle fans. I felt we put ourselves in the best possible position but when it goes to penalty kicks it is a lottery.

“Football is cruel and I know it’s cruel but to go out on penalty kicks is worse because you feel as if you were so close.

“I’m just devastated for everyone because the work that goes on behind the scenes, the work the players have put in. I think they can be proud of that.

“I genuinely feel they can be proud of what they have accomplished. We’ve had a taste of what you could possibly achieve. Hopefully we can regroup and come back stronger.”

Ross County fans celebrate the play-off victory over Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

Fans want to see Jags’ front-foot style

And Doolan, who felt his side should have had a penalty when they led 1-0 but VAR ruled against it, was proud his players pushed the promotion equation to the limit.

He added: “We heard from the start no one has done this from fourth place. We forced that back.

“That was because of the players, to do it from fourth, we felt we were the ones who could do it.

“Their attitude, desire, work-rate every day for me at training is second to none. That is why we were in the position we were in against the Premiership side and we have to thank the players for their efforts and how they go about things.

“They have been a pleasure for me to work with but also a credit to the club because fans want to see teams like ours playing on the front foot. Hopefully they will see more of that.”

