Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor shares sympathy with Partick Thistle after ’emotional’ Premiership play-off

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor admitted he felt huge sympathy for Partick Thistle after his side’s dramatic Scottish Premiership play-off victory.

The Staggies came from three goals down against the Maryhill Jags to retain their top-flight status with Josh Sims netting the winning penalty in a 5-4 shoot-out victory.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Aidan Fitzpatrick put Thistle three ahead on aggregate two minutes before half-time.

But Malky Mackay’s side refused to be defeated with Yan Dhanda’s penalty in the 71st minute and Simon Murray’s close-range finish turning the game on its head inside 80 seconds.

County completed their comeback just after the 90-minute mark when George Harmon netted to send the game into extra time before the Staggies held their nerve to prevail in the shoout-out.

MacGregor said: “It was very challenging. I think the fans got their money’s worth today.

“I was always an advocate of the play-offs until we were in it ourselves.

“I commiserate with Partick as they were absolutely magnificent.

“They are a credit to themselves, a lovely club and we model so much of Ross County on Partick.

“For their directors and supporters, it is really challenging and difficult.

“I’m delighted for my own fans, they were brilliant.”

MacGregor praised the character his team showed to fight back from an almost impossible position.

He told Sky Sports: “We have been doing that all season.

“It has been a bit stop-start.

“We haven’t got the best out of the team and there will be great lessons to be learned from this season.

“We will need to put a lot of it right next year to compete in the Premiership.

“We have to look at what we got right and what we got wrong.

“I have a great management team who will do that.

“We sit most weeks and do that. I am absolutely delighted for them as they work really hard.”

❤️ "It's an emotional day. Losing our kitman… This is a reward for him" Ross County Chairman Roy MacGregor pays tribute to kitman Roddy MacKenzie, who passed away, after securing Premiership safety ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YscKTfGeRc — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) June 4, 2023

There was a minute’s applause before the game in honour of Ross County club ambassador and kitman Roddy MacKenzie.

MacGregor added: “It is an emotional day after losing our kitman Roddy.

“This is a reward for him after the tragic events of yesterday.”

A statement from Ross County read: “Everyone at Ross County Football Club were deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of club legend, club ambassador and friend to everyone, Roddy MacKenzie (Gairloch).

“Roddy will be sorely missed by everyone connected to Ross County FC and we send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Lynn, children Sharon, Ian and his grandchildren.”