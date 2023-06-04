Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor shares sympathy with Partick Thistle after ’emotional’ Premiership play-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Ross County

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor shares sympathy with Partick Thistle after ’emotional’ Premiership play-off

The Staggies defeated the Maryhill men on penalties after a rollercoaster match in Dingwall.

By Danny Law
Ross County chairmen Roy MacGregor speaks to the BBC after his side's victory against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Ross County chairmen Roy MacGregor speaks to the BBC after his side's victory against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor admitted he felt huge sympathy for Partick Thistle after his side’s dramatic Scottish Premiership play-off victory.

The Staggies came from three goals down against the Maryhill Jags to retain their top-flight status with Josh Sims netting the winning penalty in a 5-4 shoot-out victory.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Aidan Fitzpatrick put Thistle three ahead on aggregate two minutes before half-time.

But Malky Mackay’s side refused to be defeated with Yan Dhanda’s penalty in the 71st minute and Simon Murray’s close-range finish turning the game on its head inside 80 seconds.

County completed their comeback just after the 90-minute mark when George Harmon netted to send the game into extra time before the Staggies held their nerve to prevail in the shoout-out.

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS

MacGregor said: “It was very challenging. I think the fans got their money’s worth today.

“I was always an advocate of the play-offs until we were in it ourselves.

“I commiserate with Partick as they were absolutely magnificent.

“They are a credit to themselves, a lovely club and we model so much of Ross County on Partick.

“For their directors and supporters, it is really challenging and difficult.

“I’m delighted for my own fans, they were brilliant.”

MacGregor praised the character his team showed to fight back from an almost impossible position.

He told Sky Sports: “We have been doing that all season.

“It has been a bit stop-start.

“We haven’t got the best out of the team and there will be great lessons to be learned from this season.

“We will need to put a lot of it right next year to compete in the Premiership.

“We have to look at what we got right and what we got wrong.

“I have a great management team who will do that.

“We sit most weeks and do that. I am absolutely delighted for them as they work really hard.”

There was a minute’s applause before the game in honour of Ross County club ambassador and kitman Roddy MacKenzie.

MacGregor added: “It is an emotional day after losing our kitman Roddy.

“This is a reward for him after the tragic events of yesterday.”

A statement from Ross County read: “Everyone at Ross County Football Club were deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of club legend, club ambassador and friend to everyone, Roddy MacKenzie (Gairloch).

“Roddy will be sorely missed by everyone connected to Ross County FC and we send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Lynn, children Sharon, Ian and his grandchildren.”

