Ross County to hold minute’s applause in honour of ‘club legend’ ahead of Partick Thistle play-off

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A minute’s applause will be held prior to today’s Scottish Premiership play-off final between Ross County and Partick Thistle.

The Staggies confirmed the minute’s applause will be to mark the death of club ambassador Roddy MacKenzie.

A statement from Ross County read: “Everyone at Ross County Football Club were deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of club legend, club ambassador and friend to everyone, Roddy MacKenzie. (Gairloch).

“Roddy will be sorely missed by everyone connected to Ross County FC and we send our heart felt condolences to his wife, Lynn, children Sharon, Ian and his grandchildren.

“There will be a minute’s applause before kick-off today in memory of Roddy.”

Such sad news. Roddy was an absolute gem of a guy with an incredible passion and energy for the club. He will be sorely missed by many — Andrew Barrowman (@a_barrowman) June 4, 2023

Former Ross County forward Andrew Barrowman, now the chief executive of Raith Rovers, tweeted: “Such sad news. Roddy was an absolute gem of a guy with an incredible passion and energy for the club. He will be sorely missed by many.”

Desperately sad news. Roddy was a gentleman who would always greet you with a smiling face and a good blether at the ground. Will have left a huge mark on so many Ross County players and staff, past and present. https://t.co/YqhMvjz9rE — Andy Skinner (@andydskinner) June 4, 2023

Ex-Ross County midfielder Josh Mullin wrote: “Thinking of Roddy’s family, a true gentleman that made everyone around the club smile. An amazing man.”

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows wrote: “I am very sorry to hear this news. Roddy was a gentleman and always exceptionally friendly any time I encountered him.

“He was one of the guys synonymous with Ross County – whenever the Staggies were in town, you’d see him there helping the staff out. My thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone at the GE Stadium.”

The second leg of the Scottish Premiership play-off kicks off at 4.30pm at the Global Energy Stadium with Ross County trailing 2-0 from the first leg.