Ross County to hold minute’s applause in honour of ‘club legend’ ahead of Partick Thistle play-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County to hold minute’s applause in honour of ‘club legend’ ahead of Partick Thistle play-off

The Staggies confirmed the minute's applause will be to mark the death of club ambassador Roddy MacKenzie. 

By Danny Law
The Global Energy Stadium - home of Ross County. Image: SNS.
The Global Energy Stadium - home of Ross County. Image: SNS.

A minute’s applause will be held prior to today’s Scottish Premiership play-off final between Ross County and Partick Thistle.

The Staggies confirmed the minute’s applause will be to mark the death of club ambassador Roddy MacKenzie.

A statement from Ross County read: “Everyone at Ross County Football Club were deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of club legend, club ambassador and friend to everyone, Roddy MacKenzie. (Gairloch).

“Roddy will be sorely missed by everyone connected to Ross County FC and we send our heart felt condolences to his wife, Lynn, children Sharon, Ian and his grandchildren.

“There will be a minute’s applause before kick-off today in memory of Roddy.”

Former Ross County forward Andrew Barrowman, now the chief executive of Raith Rovers, tweeted: “Such sad news. Roddy was an absolute gem of a guy with an incredible passion and energy for the club. He will be sorely missed by many.”

Ex-Ross County midfielder Josh Mullin wrote: “Thinking of Roddy’s family, a true gentleman that made everyone around the club smile. An amazing man.”

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows wrote: “I am very sorry to hear this news. Roddy was a gentleman and always exceptionally friendly any time I encountered him.

“He was one of the guys synonymous with Ross County – whenever the Staggies were in town, you’d see him there helping the staff out. My thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone at the GE Stadium.”

The second leg of the Scottish Premiership play-off kicks off at 4.30pm at the Global Energy Stadium with Ross County trailing 2-0 from the first leg.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Ross County

Graphic created by DCT Design Desk on 30/5/2023 for a story about the upcoming Scottish FA AGM vote on the Conference League.
P&J survey reveals how north clubs are set to vote on Conference League
The County fans celebrate as their side avoid relegation. Image: SNS.
'Someone double Laidlaw's wages!' - Ross County fans react to thrilling play-off victory
Malky Mackay celebrates Ross County's play-off win against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
'He could quite easily have decided after the Hearts game that enough was enough'…
Ross County chairmen Roy MacGregor speaks to the BBC after his side's victory against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor shares sympathy with Partick Thistle after 'emotional' Premiership play-off
Beaten but proud Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan says 'half the country' wanted his side promoted
Ross Laidlaw celebrates Ross County's play-off victory over Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
Ross County 3-1 Partick Thistle (3-3 on aggregate, Ross County win 5-4 on pens)…
Ross County forward Jordan White. Image: SNS
Jordan White believes Ross County can overhaul two-goal Premiership play-off deficit against Partick Thistle
Partick Thistle midfielder Kyle Turner celebrates the Premiership play-off first leg win over Ross County. Image: SNS
Partick Thistle's Kyle Turner aims for one last push to secure Premiership football at…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says Ross County fans can help Staggies recover Premiership play-off against Partick…
Some of the members who were at the latest Football Memories event at the Caledonian Stadium. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Inverness Football Memories project captured on film within SFA's week-long 150th celebrations

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]