Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi named in Canada squad for Concacaf Nations League finals

Uncapped Loturi is part of John Herdman's 23-man squad for the four-team tournament.

By Andy Skinner
Victor Loturi in action against Partick Thistle. Image: PA
Victor Loturi in action against Partick Thistle. Image: PA

Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi will represent Canada in the 23-man squad for this month’s Concacaf Nations League finals.

The finals, contested between the four League A winners, will take place in Nevada, near Las Vegas, between June 15-18.

Canada, who reached last year’s World Cup finals, will play Panama in the semi-finals on June 15. Mexico will play United States in the other last-four tie on the same day.

Victor Loturi applauds Ross County’s fans following the 2-0 win over Hibernian. Image: SNS

The final and the third-place play-off will both be contested three days later, with all four fixtures being held at the 61,000 capaicty Allegiant Stadium.

Loturi, who helped County secure Premiership survival last weekend, will be aiming to win his first cap for John Herdman’s side.

The 22-year-old earned his first call-up to the national side in March, but was not selected for fixtures against Curacao and Honduras.

Loturi made 33 appearances in his debut campaign in Scottish football, having joined on a three-year deal from Cavalry FC last summer.

Celtic right back Alistair Johnston and recently released St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon are also among the squad.

