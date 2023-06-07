Oban Lesbian Weekend members invited to lead Glasgow Pride march

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Oban Lesbian Weekend members invited to lead Glasgow Pride march

Oban Lesbian Weekend wins Outstanding Recognition at Proud Scotland Awards.

By Rita Campbell
OLW team members, from left, Helen McLuckie, Sam Sambells and founder Maz Gordon at the Proud Scotland Awards.
OLW team members, from left, Helen McLuckie, Sam Sambells and founder Maz Gordon at the Proud Scotland Awards.

Oban Lesbian Weekend’s team will have top billing at Glasgow’s Pride Mardi Gla march.

The invitation comes after an Outstanding Recognition at the Proud Scotland Awards on June 3.

Members of the OLW crew with the Sky Broadband team at the Proud Scotland Awards.

Proud Scotland Awards celebrate outstanding work by organisations or individuals which support the LGBTQ+ community.

Oban Lesbian Weekend came a close second to Virgin Atlantic in the travel awards final.

It was the only small business to be shortlisted in the highly prestigious category.

The weekend sees hundreds of lesbians and their friends enjoy a break in Oban.

Close call for the Travel Award

Proud Scotland judges at Glasgow’s Radisson Blu said the travel award was a close call. And the seven judges decided in Virgin’s favour by just one vote.

Oban Lesbian Weekend was the night’s only finalist to receive an outstanding recognition award.

Jane Mccarry, best known for her role as Isa in Still Game, presented the award.

Immediately afterwards, there was more recognition for OLW.

The Pride Mardi Gla parade last year.

Judge Dan Syme, of Glasgow’s Pride Mardi Gla, invited the team to lead this year’s march.

Glasgow’s Mardi Gla 2023 will take place on July 15.

This year’s theme for this year is Women of the LGBTQ+ Community and Movement.

Maz Gordon, founder of OLW, said: “As a small, community business, only in our second year, we are delighted to come such a close second to Virgin Atlantic, one of the world’s largest corporate businesses.

Attendees previously felt isolated

“I’d like to thank our amazing crew and attendees for all their support. Many attendees said they had previously felt isolated and like I felt when I first moved to Oban, (with zero or a very little LGBTQ+ community around us).

“It’s been amazing and quite humbling to hear so many women say they’ve now met lifelong friends, and even embarked on several long-term relationships, including two engagements.”

Maz Gordon with a plate of oysters at Oban’s green seafood shack, a popular attraction at Oban Lesbian Weekend.

OLW takes place from July 28-31, with The Argyllshire Gathering Halls the main hub. Tickets are nearly sold out.

OLW will be raising funds for two charities. Argyll Wellbeing Hub offers mental health support. And Leap Sports aims to end homophobia in sport.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from The P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]