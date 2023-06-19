My Scotland: Explore the north-east with foodie Shaunee Hepburn

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Foodie Shaunee Hepburn shares her favourites from across the north-east.

The Lily Pod

The Lily Pod is a cabin located in the north-east of Scotland.

It is an ideal self-catering, romantic retreat for weekends or holidays – complete with a sauna, hot tub and a cosy snug to warm up in. There is also an outdoor pizza oven if you fancy an authentic wood-fired pizza.

The Lily Pod can be booked via Airbnb.

Findlater Castle

Findlater Castle is situated on a high cliff overlooking the Moray Firth on the coast of Banff and Buchan in Aberdeenshire.

The walk between the fishing town of Cullen and Findlater Castle is very picturesque.

The castle can also be accessed by driving to the Barnyards of Findlater where there is car park. The view is stunning and well worth a visit.

The Braided Fig

Menu items at the Braided Fig range from traditional to inspired.

The menu changes seasonally but the Figgie Favourites will always remain.

I recently tried the venison loin with blackberries, and it was gorgeous from presentation to taste. We also never visit the restaurant without ordering a side of the deep fried pickles.

You’ll find the Braided Fig on Summer Street in Aberdeen.

Keep up with Shaunee on Instagram at @scrumptious_scotland.