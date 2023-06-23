Analysis: Ross County signings show they’re looking to harness hunger of players making step up from Scotland’s second-tier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Analysis: Ross County signings show they’re looking to harness hunger of players making step up from Scotland’s second-tier

Scott Allardice and Kyle Turner were both standout performers in the Championship last season.

Scott Allardice (left) in action for Caley Thistle, and Kyle Turner (right) playing for Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
Scott Allardice (left) in action for Caley Thistle, and Kyle Turner (right) playing for Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Ross County have kick started their summer transfer business with the quickfire additions of midfielders Scott Allardice and Kyle Turner.

After clinching Premiership survival, the Staggies have set about raiding the second tier in their recruitment drive.

In Caley Thistle player Allardice and Partick Thistle’s Turner, Staggies boss Malky Mackay has drafted in two of the lower division’s leading players who were unable to achieve promotion with their previous clubs.

With that in mind, County appear to be making the most of their top-flight survival.

Had they gone down, it is unlikely they would have been able to entice two players who clearly had their eye set on making the step up.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS.

Murray has already made step up with Staggies

Allardice and Turner take the same pathway as Simon Murray, who had been Mackay’s most recent permanent signing after joining from Queen’s Park in January.

Murray arrived in Dingwall fresh from a prolific opening half of the campaign, having netted 18 goals for the Spiders before making the January transfer deadline day move north.

His departure was widely considered to be one of the major factors in the Glasgow outfit failing to sustain their push for promotion.

Nevertheless, Murray will treat the new season as something of a fresh start after earning his move back to the Premiership.

He has yet to establish himself as a regular starter, with all but five of his 16 appearances so far coming from the bench.

Simon Murray celebrates netting for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Murray has shown he is firmly on the right path by netting three goals from those substitute outings, however, including strikes against St Johnstone and Partick which were crucial in the Staggies’ great escape.

The 31-year-old has had previous spells in the top flight – with Dundee, Hibernian and Dundee United – and will be eager to make the most of his latest chance.

Allardice and Turner aiming to grasp opportunity

He will come across a former team-mate in the shape of Allardice, with the pair having played together at Tannadice.

Allardice was a young player aiming to make his mark at a point when United last found themselves in the Championship, making 19 outings for the Tangerines.

Scott Allardice in action for Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk. Image: SNS.

A spell in Ireland proved to be fruitful for Allardice, as he impressed during stints at Bohemians and Waterford.

John Robertson gave him his opportunity to return to Scotland with Caley Thistle in 2020, and he has grasped his chance in the Highlands.

The Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic was his 100th and final outing for Inverness, in what has been by far the most sustained spell of first team action of his career.

A strong physical presence, along with a fine range of passing and shooting ability are among the attributes which County fans can expect Allardice to add to their midfield.

Turner is another player who has earned his move to the top-flight the hard way.

Having been a Partick youth player, he was unable to make the first team breakthrough before he was picked up by Stranraer in 2015.

Kyle Turner in action for Partick Thistle in their Premiership play-off tie against Ross County
Partick Thistle midfielder Kyle Turner celebrates the Premiership play-off first leg win over Ross County. Image: SNS

After four years at Stair Park, he earned a full-time reprieve at Dunfermline, before getting the opportunity to return to the Jags in 2021.

He netted nine goals in 90 appearances for Thistle, and was an impressive performer in their dramatic play-off tussle which ultimately ended in defeat to his new club County.

In his previous two summer transfer windows, Mackay has tended to look outwith the Scottish market in his recruitment.

This year’s early signs suggest a change in tack – but County can be sure of having three players who are hungry to make the most of their step up to top-flight football, which each of them has earned in different ways.

