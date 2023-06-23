EXCLUSIVE: Green shoots of hope at RSPB nature reserve following devastating wildfire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Green shoots of hope at RSPB nature reserve following devastating wildfire

Pictures show the mixture of blackened earth and newly sprouting grass just weeks after flames ripped through the nature reserve.

By Ross Hempseed
Woodlands are still smouldering with trees and their roots blackened by fire. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Woodlands are still smouldering with trees and their roots blackened by fire. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Weeks after a massive wildfire ripped through the RSPB reserve at Corrimony, smoke still billows from the soil, but there are small signs of life.

The wildfire, which began on May 23, burned for more than two weeks and covered six square miles.

Emergency crews, landowners and helpers worked around the clock in blistering heat to bring the fire under control as it continued to lay waste to acres of wildlife habitat.

Within the impacted area was RSPB Scotland Corrimony Nature Reserve, so staff helped fight the fire, describing it as a “war” against an unforgiving enemy.

Almost a month after the fire started, the land is still burning, with more than 35 hotspots belching out smoke casting a haze throughout the woodland.

Most are in the forests managed by Forestry and Land Scotland, whose teams are still working hard to extinguish areas still smouldering.

Stepping onto the blackened landscape, the devastation is clear for miles, with the smell of smoke still heavy in the air and burning in your nostrils.

The expanse of ground where young trees and wild heather once thrived now feels hollow, and every so often a plume of ash is emitted as you step.

While large areas are completely destroyed, some are showing signs of growth with grass peaking through. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

‘It’s the worst time to have a wildfire’

Dan Tomes, RSPB Scotland south Highland area manager, who was on the front line during the first few days said it was the “most ferocious” fire he had ever seen.

When he first arrived on the scene, he was “shocked” by how “out of control” the fire was because of the strong winds blowing it across the land.

Some areas were more affected than others like the fields of heather as the plant contains oil which can be flammable.

This coupled with the hot, dry weather made for a “dangerous combination”, said Mr Tomes.

Dan Tomes, RSPB area manager for south Highland described the fire as very powerful as it ripped through the nature reserve. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

He said: “We’ve lost around 2,000 acres of ground, and that’s a mix of open moorland with young woodland regenerating on it and mature woodland as well.

“Late spring and early summer is a really busy time for nature with lots of birds and animals reproducing and plants flowering, so it’s the worst time to have a wildfire as we will have lost a whole generation of breeding birds, insects and reptiles.”

Even though the ground in places continues to sizzle and smoke, just three weeks after the land was on fire, there are signs of life emerging once again.

Blackened hills are now patchy with green shrubs. However, the fire penetrated so deep into the ground that anything there before has been destroyed.

Patches of soil inside the woodland are still burning shrouding the wood in a haze of smoke. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Blackened hills and smouldering forests

Before the fire, the RSPB were planting native species of trees, including the Caledonian Pine, to diversify tree populations.

Birds’ nests and any chicks in them have been destroyed, including half the habitat of rare bird species, the black grouse, with around 60 roaming the reserve.

Mr Tomes estimates more than 10,000 trees have been damaged or killed by the flames, with most still standing, albeit their roots are charred and crumbling.

Mature trees left singed and charred by the wildfire which began almost a month ago. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Following the wildfire, RSPB Scotland launched a fundraising appeal to help with repairs and replanting at Corrimony.

Mr Tomes said: “We have several miles of fencing to replace and we will need to plant some of the rarer species of trees.

“We have plenty of mature birch trees left on the reserve and later on in
the year they’ll be casting seed onto ash-fertilised ground, so we could have a real flush of natural regeneration.

While it may look like autumn, these trees were all green and thriving before the fire ravished them turning the leaves orange. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“It’s still quite a devastated landscape, there’s lots of dead wildlife but we have got a lot of grass coming back, and some of the birch trees have started to throw up new shoots, so there is hope.

“In the first six months, we would like to replace all the fencing, identify the trees we want to plant, and arrange a few local community volunteer days to allow people to come out and help restore the habitat.”

Mr Tomes says it shows “how quickly mother nature can heal itself”, and was hopeful that with hard work, the reserve could return to the way it was in 10 years.

There were signs of hope as plants began to rebound but there is still a long way to go to repair the damage caused by fire. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

