Jordan White confident Malky Mackay can get the best out of Ross County next season

The Staggies defeated Partick Thistle in a play-off at the end of the season to remain in the top flight.

By Danny Law
Partick Thistle's David Mitchell tries to claw the ball away from Ross County's Jordan White. Image: SNS.
Partick Thistle's David Mitchell tries to claw the ball away from Ross County's Jordan White. Image: SNS.

Ross County forward Jordan White believes Malky Mackay is the right man to get the best out of the Staggies next season.

The Dingwall side produced a remarkable comeback in their Scottish Premiership play-off against Partick Thistle.

White’s side netted three times in the final 19 minutes against the Maryhill Jags to send the play-off into extra time and eventually prevailed on penalties to spark scenes of jubilation at Victoria Park.

Despite a testing 2022-23 campaign, the former Motherwell forward reckons Mackay is the right man to lead the club.

He told the Sunday Mail: “He is brilliant, he has a real belief in us as a group and instils that every day.

“I think that’s where the great comeback came from so it’s great working with him.

“He said keep believing, if we got a goal he was adamant that they would crumble and he was right.

“They lost their way and composure a wee bit and thankfully we took advantage of that.

“He’s been great for me over the last couple of season.

“I’ve really enjoyed working under him so hopefully we get that chance to go again next season.”

Ross County manager Malky Mackay speaks to Jordan White during the Premiership play-off final first leg match between Partick Thistle and Ross County at Firhill. Image: SNS. 

White, meanwhile, knows it is imperative that the Staggies make a better start to the new season to avoid another season of fighting against the threat of relegation.

He added: “Last season did not go to plan.

“We’ve got to look to improve as a starting point.

“We have got to be better throughout the duration of the season.

“We had too many games at the start where we didn’t show our best and we were chasing.

“We came back and did really well but you give yourselves an uphill battle.

“It worked for us the season before but we don’t want to be falling behind again.

“The mindset next season is to pick up more points early on.”

