Will Nightingale has opportunity to reassess length of Ross County stay at Christmas

Defender Nightingale became Malky Mackay's eighth summer signing, on a six-month loan deal from AFC Wimbledon.

By Andy Skinner
New Ross County signing Will Nightingale in action for AFC Wimbledon
Will Nightingale in action for AFC Wimbledon. Image: Shutterstock.

Malky Mackay says the door will be open for new signing Will Nightingale to extend his Ross County stay at the turn of the year.

AFC Wimbledon defender Nightingale has made the switch to the Staggies on a six-month loan deal, becoming Mackay’s eighth summer signing.

Nightingale has spent his entire career with the Dons, having joined the club at the age of nine.

He has racked up 204 senior appearances, helping Wimbledon achieve promotion to League One in 2016, and has also previously served as club captain.

Ross County defender Will Nightingale. Image: Ross County FC

Although Nightingale is only tied down at Victoria Park until Christmas, Staggies boss Mackay is keen to give the 27-year-old the opportunity of a longer stay if he settles into his new surroundings.

Mackay said: “He has been at the club a long time.

“He was probably coming to that point where managers decide to go in different directions.

“I remember it happened to myself when I thought things were going really well at Norwich, and the manager decided to do something else.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“At that point you still have real belief in yourself and in your career – so you need to do something different.

“That’s where he is at just now.

“Having been at the club for a long time, we have done it on loan to give him the benefit of seeing how he goes and how he’s feeling at Christmas.

“If everything is good then we extend, but if it’s something he feels is not for him then he can leave.”

Defender will complement Baldwin at heart of Staggies’ defence

The capture of Nightingale was a breakthrough in Mackay’s efforts to strengthen his backline, having lost defenders Alex Iacovitti and Keith Watson during the summer.

Skipper Jack Baldwin had been the Staggies’ only recognised central defender, with full backs Ben Purrington and Connor Randall starting alongside him in Saturday’s 5-1 triumph over Stranraer in the Viaplay Cup.

The Staggies boss feels Nightingale fits into the same mould as Baldwin, who made the move to the Highlands in 2021 after racking up vast experience in England with the likes of Peterborough United, Sunderland and Bristol Rovers.

Jack Baldwin celebrates netting against Stranraer. Image: SNS

Mackay added: “They are not easy to find. We have been trying for weeks.

“He is another experienced man to come in and help Jack at the back, in terms of being a proper centre back.

“It’s one that we have done a lot of work on. It’s persuading the player that this is the right option for them, as and when things change at their own football club.

“There are versions of Jack and Will down in England. But it’s hunting them down, getting in before other teams and then persuading them to come to the north of Scotland.

“You need to make sure they are not thinking ‘what am I doing with my career?’ once you present everything to them and get them up here.

“He has been buzzing the last couple of days. He has had a look around, he loves the facilities and the city and is moving into a flat.

“Once he settles in, if he’s in any way shape or form like Jack Baldwin in the next six months I’ll be really happy.”

New recruit unlikely to be in from start against Ton

Nightingale could be part of County’s squad when they host Championship side Morton on Saturday, however Mackay says it will be next week before he is able to hit the ground running.

Will Nightingale in action for AFC Wimbledon. Image: Shutterstock.

He added: “Will has come in and he’s had to go back down the road again. He’s got a domestic situation having had a new baby.

“He has trained the last couple of days and he’s a terrific young man who has captained his club. I’m delighted to get him in the door.

“He will come back for the weekend and we will probably have him on the bench.

“Really, we will get him going as of Monday.”

