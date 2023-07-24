Jay Henderson dreaming of another Hampden Park outing with Ross County

Jay Henderson is determined to help Ross County to the latter stages of the Viaplay Cup – after tasting a cup run with Caley Thistle last season.

Winger Henderson made the move to Dingwall earlier this summer, after leaving Premiership rivals St Mirren.

It was a quick return to the Highlands for Henderson, who spent the latter part of last season on loan at Inverness.

Henderson netted his first goal for County with a fine volley in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Morton, which puts the Staggies firmly on course to qualify from Group D of the competition.

The 21-year-old insists his experience of reaching the Scottish Cup final with Inverness has given him the hunger to return to the national stadium with his new club.

Henderson said: “People maybe look at it as a pre-season tournament, but the way we all look at it in the changing room is it’s a chance to get to Hampden.

“It is a major cup, so we’re going out to win every game and get that seeded position.

“It was a great day last season. Obviously the result wasn’t what we wanted in the end, but the occasion was amazing.

“It was the best day of football in my life. I maybe didn’t get on the ball or whatever, but just to be part of it was special.

“Getting to Hampden is what every footballer in Scotland wants to do.

“It is a special day out for everybody, players and fans – everybody at the club.

“It doesn’t come around too often so whenever there is a chance, you give everything you’ve got.

“We’ve made a good start – six points from six – and we just need to keep looking forward.

“It would be special to repeat it here at Ross County and it would be massive for Dingwall and all the supporters.”

Staggies in pole position to qualify

County now top their section on goal difference ahead of Morton, but have two games remaining compared to Ton’s one.

It means back-to-back victories over League One sides Edinburgh City, on Wednesday, and Kelty Hearts on Saturday will assure Malky Mackay’s men of top spot in the section.

Henderson was pleased his side showed the courage to come from behind to secure the crucial win, adding: “I think everybody is getting sharper as the games go on, the more minutes everybody gets.

“No disrespect to Stranraer, Kelty and Edinburgh City, but I think Morton will be our toughest opponents.

“We’re going down on Wednesday to win the game.

“Getting the three points was most important today.”

Winger looking forward to County spell

Henderson is excited by the opportunity presented to him by County, insisting the chance to work under Mackay was a key factor.

After opening his account for the Staggies with an excellent volley, he added: “It’s massive – obviously I came up here to the Highlands six months ago and enjoyed staying up here.

“I’ve known the manager here since I was in the Scotland set-up. I liked the coach he was and the man he was.

“After I had a chat with him about coming to Ross County, it was kind of easy and straightforward.

“I loved my time at St Mirren, I was there from the age of nine. I can’t thank them enough for what they have done for me over the years.

“But it just felt like it was time to move on and go and prove myself in the Premiership again after a spell in the Championship.

“I feel as if I’m good enough to do that and I can’t thank the manager and club here enough for giving me the opportunity.”