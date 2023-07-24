Jay Henderson dreaming of another Hampden Park outing with Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jay Henderson dreaming of another Hampden Park outing with Ross County

Winger Henderson was part of the Caley Thistle side which reached the Scottish Cup final last season.

By Andy Skinner
Jay Henderson, who opened his Ross County scoring account in the 2-1 victory over Morton in the Viaplay Cup.
Jay Henderson following Ross County's victory over Morton. Image: SNS

Jay Henderson is determined to help Ross County to the latter stages of the Viaplay Cup – after tasting a cup run with Caley Thistle last season.

Winger Henderson made the move to Dingwall earlier this summer, after leaving Premiership rivals St Mirren.

It was a quick return to the Highlands for Henderson, who spent the latter part of last season on loan at Inverness.

Henderson netted his first goal for County with a fine volley in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Morton, which puts the Staggies firmly on course to qualify from Group D of the competition.

The 21-year-old insists his experience of reaching the Scottish Cup final with Inverness has given him the hunger to return to the national stadium with his new club.

Henderson said: “People maybe look at it as a pre-season tournament, but the way we all look at it in the changing room is it’s a chance to get to Hampden.

“It is a major cup, so we’re going out to win every game and get that seeded position.

“It was a great day last season. Obviously the result wasn’t what we wanted in the end, but the occasion was amazing.

“It was the best day of football in my life. I maybe didn’t get on the ball or whatever, but just to be part of it was special.

Jay Henderson in action for Caley Thistle against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS

“Getting to Hampden is what every footballer in Scotland wants to do.

“It is a special day out for everybody, players and fans – everybody at the club.

“It doesn’t come around too often so whenever there is a chance, you give everything you’ve got.

“We’ve made a good start – six points from six – and we just need to keep looking forward.

“It would be special to repeat it here at Ross County and it would be massive for Dingwall and all the supporters.”

Staggies in pole position to qualify

County now top their section on goal difference ahead of Morton, but have two games remaining compared to Ton’s one.

It means back-to-back victories over League One sides Edinburgh City, on Wednesday, and Kelty Hearts on Saturday will assure Malky Mackay’s men of top spot in the section.

Simon Murray celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS

Henderson was pleased his side showed the courage to come from behind to secure the crucial win, adding: “I think everybody is getting sharper as the games go on, the more minutes everybody gets.

“No disrespect to Stranraer, Kelty and Edinburgh City, but I think Morton will be our toughest opponents.

“We’re going down on Wednesday to win the game.

“Getting the three points was most important today.”

Winger looking forward to County spell

Henderson is excited by the opportunity presented to him by County, insisting the chance to work under Mackay was a key factor.

After opening his account for the Staggies with an excellent volley, he added: “It’s massive – obviously I came up here to the Highlands six months ago and enjoyed staying up here.

“I’ve known the manager here since I was in the Scotland set-up. I liked the coach he was and the man he was.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“After I had a chat with him about coming to Ross County, it was kind of easy and straightforward.

“I loved my time at St Mirren, I was there from the age of nine. I can’t thank them enough for what they have done for me over the years.

“But it just felt like it was time to move on and go and prove myself in the Premiership again after a spell in the Championship.

“I feel as if I’m good enough to do that and I can’t thank the manager and club here enough for giving me the opportunity.”

