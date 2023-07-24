Queen’s Road office could become medical centre and Union Street takeaway refused

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the north-east.

This week we take a look at various ideas to bring empty buildings back to life – from a community hall becoming a home after decades of disuse to former Aberdeen offices being repurposed.

One former workplace could soon become a new Queen’s Road medical clinic.

But not all plans are destined to see the light of day… Despite an empty unit epidemic on Union Street, proposals to turn an old mobile phone shop into a takeaway have been rejected.

We start with a property firm taking over a former art shop in the city.

Art and antiques store to become office a year after closing

Plans to turn Aberdeen’s former Rendezvous art and antiques shop into an office have been rubber-stamped.

Caroline Walker Property Leasing will take over the empty west end building

The Forest Avenue shop closed last June, and the council has now approved the changes needed for the new lease of life.

Westhill firm needs quieter base to carry out counselling

In Westhill, Granite Occupational Health wants to take over the empty first floor of the 30 Abercrombie Court office block on Prospect Road.

The space, which is part of the Arnhall Business Park, has been offered for some time – with agents hailing its “high profile location”.

Bosses explained the need to move from their current premises nearby in the town’s Westpoint House.

Granite Occupational Health has a team of nurses and physicians carrying out medicals, assessments and counselling for employers.

Though a “large proportion” of the work means visiting other businesses, the company’s current base is still “unsuitable”.

There are said to be “issues with noise” that can get in the way of counselling sessions, shattering the calm mood required for sensitive discussions.

Forms sent to Aberdeenshire Council state: “Sound-proofing in our current building is of poor quality and incompatible with the quality of service we seek to provide.”

Confirmed: Farm building to become Airbnb for people with MND

Plans to create a unique holiday home near Alford have now been approved.

The proposals, submitted to the local authority months ago, will see a B-listed Tullynessle steading turned into fully accessible accommodation to be offered to people with MND.

Farming couple Alan and Jane Craik have been given the go-ahead to proceed with a string of changes.

MND Scotland has previously said that finding “suitable” holiday accommodation “can be difficult and often frustrating” for people with the condition.

Everything inside the revamped steading will be designed to meet all needs.

Old shop to be demolished for Alford home amid storm damage fears

Meanwhile, plans to knock down a long-empty former shop in Alford have been sealed after being backed by locals.

The proposals to demolish the former Rosie’s Store to make space for a new home were submitted by Carol Morris last month.

With the building lying empty for 20 years, Donside Community Council say they will be glad to see something done with the site.

A letter to the local authority’s planning department states: “The building has long been an ‘eyesore’ in a prominent position and the proposed plan is welcomed.”

Building a risk during wild weather

Raymond Peat, who lives on Donside Road, said the derelict old building was becoming a danger.

He wrote: “The fragility of the old asbestos-cement panels and fixings on the existing roof has been exposed by climate change in the form of Storm Arwen, and the subsequent three named storms.

“Replacement of the building would eliminate the formidable ongoing maintenance burden on the owner, and improve the storm resilience of the village centre.”

More space for gardening gear at Banff beauty spot

The team at The Vinery, in Airlie Gardens at Banff’s Duff House, is seeking permission for a new storage container for equipment.

They want to place a 20ft unit on spare land in the walled garden, said to be an “ideal location”.

Papers explain: “The community facility requires much more space for gardening equipment and community project resources.”

The container would be done up to make it “appealing to the eye”, with a living roof made up of grasses and wildflowers.

It would be based on the shipping unit now used as a coffee shop (and dolphin-spotting centre) about 50 miles away at Torry’s Greyhope Bay.

Abandoned Deeside hall could be brought back to life as home

A decaying old building near Aboyne could be transformed into a new home.

Broughty Ferry-based leather goods specialist Flora Mackinnon-Pryde would like to see Coull Parish Hall rejuvenated as a three-bedroom home.

The building was a community hub for “many decades” before falling into disuse in the late 1990s.

The “unique purchase opportunity” was put on the market for offers of £50,000 or more.

Coull, which is 2.5 miles from Tarland, was described by sellers as an area of stunning natural beauty.

Stonehaven firm’s electric bikes plan to boost tourism

Bike Remedy, based on Stonehaven’s Ann Street, wants to erect a new shelter for a fleet of electric hire bikes.

They also want to put up a tool station outside, to be used by anyone in need.

It would come with arms to hold bikes, and contains weather proof tools.

Documents sent to Aberdeenshire Council detail just how popular Stonehaven is becoming with tourists.

And the local business wants to encourage this by turning the region into a cycling destination.

It would form part of larger aims to promote the wider north-east as a great place to get out and about on a bike.

Bike Remedy says it “receives approximately 30-40 phone calls, emails and in person questions relating to bike hire and tourist information per spring-autumn season”.

They add: “Based on the increasing popularity of Aberdeenshire and Stonehaven as cycling destinations, Bike Remedy has purchased a fleet of electric hire bikes.

“The shelter will primarily be used as a pick up/drop off station for the electric hire bikes and will be free to use for staff, locals, and cycling visitors to Stonehaven.”

Ellon bank latest

Earlier this year, we revealed plans to turn a former TSB in the centre of Ellon into a new restaurant.

The plans for the 34/36 Bridge Street building were submitted by Sava Estates, who also own the flats above.

Now, a separate application has been lodged for space to the rear.

Ahmet Dogan wants to start a new car wash in the car park. The proposal would not affect plans to bring the bank itself back to life as a diner.

Aberdeenshire Council’s roads department has been consulted, and flagged no issues.

Union Street takeaway REFUSED

Last November, we revealed plans to turn a former Three mobile phone shop on Aberdeen’s Union Street into a new takeaway.

The project was put forward by Adria Group Ltd, based on the Altens Industrial Estate.

But apart from dealing in hot food, there were no details on what the proposed take-away might sell.

Have a look around the unit here:

The scheme came at a time when efforts to fill the Granite Mile’s many vacant premises were being ramped up, a project which has only escalated since.

But that by no means guarantees that any application to bring a new business to the tired street will be approved.

And council planning chiefs have now binned the proposal for the 105 Union Street unit.

So why was it refused?

The decision boiled down to the position of an extract flue, carrying cooking fumes from the takeaway, which would be installed to the rear.

This location means it would be visible from the redeveloped Aberdeen Market area at The Green, which gave planners cause for concern.

They said it would have an “unacceptable” impact on the character of the area.

A report explains that pipes stretching to the roof of the five-storey building would be “highly visible from the Green, Hadden Street, East Green and generally the wider Merchant Quarter area”.

West end office building could become home again

The former home of the Ryden property firm at 25 Albyn Place in Aberdeen could be reverted back into a house.

The plans have been lodged by Christopher Wood, of Fintray.

It comes after the company relocated to The Capitol on Union Street.

Environmental Health officers have given the proposal their blessing.

But they say any development work should be restricted to 7am to 7pm during the week, and from 8am to 1pm on Saturday, to minimise disruption for patients at the neighbouring Albyn Hospital.

New Queens Road medical clinic

Another empty west end office building could be in line for changes, with developers earmarking it as a new Queens Road medical clinic.

The vacant building would require a string of changes for the new lease of life.

It started off life as a home, like many former offices in the area, and latterly hosted the Millstream business.

It has been advertised to let for about five years.

Applicant Gary Brown wants to turn it into a medical clinic offering “consulting, diagnostic and outpatient daycare facilities”.

What upgrades will be needed?

As part of this, a customised lift would be built to carry stretchers into the building from the rear car park.

Encased in a granite block, it would be able to reach all levels of the property.

Planning papers add: “The current access from the rear car park will be relocated and upgraded to make provision for elderly, infirm and disabled patients.”

Mr Brown would also like to make more of the garden at the rear, aiming to “enhance” it by appointing a contractor to carry out maintenance.

He says the alterations would be carried out “sensitively”, preserving the “character” of the building.

Documents state that the proposed Queens Road medical clinic will “provide exciting employment opportunities for members of the local population”.

You can see this week’s plans for yourself using these links:

Rendezvous art shop

Granite Occupational Health

MND-friendly holiday home

Alford store

Banff gardens plan

Derelict Aboyne hall

Stonehaven bike shop

Ellon bank latest

Takeaway refused

25 Albyn Place

Queens Road medical clinic plans