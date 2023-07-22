Ross County 2-1 Morton – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies’ comeback win puts them in command of Viaplay Cup section

Ross County staged a fine turnaround against Morton to put themselves in the driving seat to clinch top spot in Group D of the Viaplay Cup.

Morton were the team on the early ascendancy, with a goal-line clearance by Jack Baldwin needed to thwart Cameron Blues’ effort after only seven minutes.

County’s first attempt came on 16 minutes, with Ton goalkeeper Ryan Mullen doing well to tip Jordan White’s header wide.

The bulk of the first half threat came from the visitors however, with goalkeeper Ross Munro kept busy. His most notable save came on 24 minutes when he stood tall to block an effort from Steven Boyd who was clean through.

It was no injustice when Morton made the breakthrough on 37 minutes, with Robbie Crawford’s corner thumped home by the head of former Caley Thistle forward George Oakley at the near post.

County responded well in the second half, with substitute Jay Henderson restoring parity on 70 minutes with a fine cushioned finish to open his Staggies account. Although the linesman had raised his flag, referee Don Robertson had the final say in awarding the goal.

The Staggies turned the game on its head eight minutes later, with Simon Murray latching on to Victor Loturi’s flick before tucking an excellent finish under the body of Mullen.

County are now ahead of Morton on goal difference at the top of the section, but the Greenock outfit only have one remaining game compared to the Staggies’ two.

Substitutes made mark on game

The Staggies’ first half display suggested they were still getting up to speed, with Championship side Morton making it a tough encounter for Mackay’s men.

Their performance after the break was far more like what the County boss would have wanted, with substitutes making a telling impact on the game.

Jay Henderson showed excellent instincts to turn home the equaliser on 70 minutes, having replaced Kyle Turner as a half-time substitute.

Victor Loturi, who only returned from Canada on Thursday after representing his country at the Gold Cup, immediately brought an added composure to the Staggies’ midfield, and he was involved in the move which set up Murray to continue his excellent form with a fourth goal from two matches.

Along with a first start for James Brown, there was also a debut for Will Nightingale in the latter stages, following the defender’s loan switch from AFC Wimbledon.

Mackay will feel competition for places is beginning to intensify throughout the group campaign.

Munro stands up to pressure

Ross Munro is enjoying a long-awaited run in the side, with first choice Ross Laidlaw working his way back from a clean-up knee operation.

He was certainly kept busy during the first half, and but for his interventions County could very feasibly have trailed by more than one goal in the first half.

It is Munro’s first sustained spell of game time, with the 23-year-old having made just eight first team appearances prior to this season.

With Laidlaw expected to return in time for the Premiership opener away to Celtic, it will likely be a brief run in the side.

Mackay recently spoke of the long-term need for Munro to play regularly in order to progress his career.

In the meantime however, Munro looks eager to make the most of the opportunity to show he is capable of filling in when called upon.

County must finish the job off

The Staggies will complete the group section within the coming days, with two League One opponents standing in their way.

They make the trip to Edinburgh City on Wednesday, before finishing at home to Kelty Hearts next Saturday.

Mackay will be eager to take care of the task at hand in the most professional fashion, to ensure a safe passage into the knockout phase.

Should County take maximum points from the group, it is likely they will be seeded for the last 16 draw which would come as a major boost to their hopes of progressing to the latter stages of the competition.

Talking tactics

Mackay made just one change from the side which opened the group campaign with a 5-1 triumph at Stranraer.

There was a first start for Irishman James Brown at right wing back, with Josh Sims making way.

New signing Will Nightingale was among the substitutes, while midfielder Victor Loturi was also involved for the first time this season after returning from international duty with Canada.

Referee watch

Don Robertson had the courage of his convictions in awarding County’s equaliser, despite the linesman raising his flag in the belief there was an offside in the build up to Jay Henderson’s strike.

Player ratings

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Munro 7; Randall 6, Baldwin 6, Purrington 6; Brown 7, Turner 6 (Henderson 46), Allardice 6 (Loturi 77), Harmon 6; Dhanda 6 (Nightingale 89); White 6, Murray 7 (Sims 84).

Subs not used: Ross, Sheaf, Mackinnon, Smith, Ewan.

MORTON (4-2-3-1): Mullen 6; Blues 6, Broadfoot 6, O’Connor 6, Waters 6; Crawford 7, Gillespie 6 (McGrattan 57); Boyd 7 (Garrity 82), Muirhead 7, Quitongo 6 (King 82); Oakley 7.

Subs not used: Bearne.

Attendance: 1,225

Star man

Simon Murray was a constant menace to the Morton defence, and applied a sublime finish for the Staggies’ winning goal.