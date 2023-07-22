Ross County 2-1 Morton – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies’ comeback win puts them in command of Viaplay Cup section

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County 2-1 Morton – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies’ comeback win puts them in command of Viaplay Cup section

Goals from Jay Henderson and Simon Murray turned the match on its head, after George Oakley had netted for Ton.

By Andy Skinner
Simon Murray celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS
Simon Murray celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS

Ross County staged a fine turnaround against Morton to put themselves in the driving seat to clinch top spot in Group D of the Viaplay Cup.

Morton were the team on the early ascendancy, with a goal-line clearance by Jack Baldwin needed to thwart Cameron Blues’ effort after only seven minutes.

County’s first attempt came on 16 minutes, with Ton goalkeeper Ryan Mullen doing well to tip Jordan White’s header wide.

The bulk of the first half threat came from the visitors however, with goalkeeper Ross Munro kept busy. His most notable save came on 24 minutes when he stood tall to block an effort from Steven Boyd who was clean through.

It was no injustice when Morton made the breakthrough on 37 minutes, with Robbie Crawford’s corner thumped home by the head of former Caley Thistle forward George Oakley at the near post.

County responded well in the second half, with substitute Jay Henderson restoring parity on 70 minutes with a fine cushioned finish to open his Staggies account. Although the linesman had raised his flag, referee Don Robertson had the final say in awarding the goal.

The Staggies turned the game on its head eight minutes later, with Simon Murray latching on to Victor Loturi’s flick before tucking an excellent finish under the body of Mullen.

Simon Murray celebrates netting Ross County’s winner against Morton. Image: SNS

County are now ahead of Morton on goal difference at the top of the section, but the Greenock outfit only have one remaining game compared to the Staggies’ two.

Substitutes made mark on game

The Staggies’ first half display suggested they were still getting up to speed, with Championship side Morton making it a tough encounter for Mackay’s men.

Their performance after the break was far more like what the County boss would have wanted, with substitutes making a telling impact on the game.

Jay Henderson showed excellent instincts to turn home the equaliser on 70 minutes, having replaced Kyle Turner as a half-time substitute.

Jay Henderson celebrates netting for Ross County. Image: SNS

Victor Loturi, who only returned from Canada on Thursday after representing his country at the Gold Cup, immediately brought an added composure to the Staggies’ midfield, and he was involved in the move which set up Murray to continue his excellent form with a fourth goal from two matches.

Along with a first start for James Brown, there was also a debut for Will Nightingale in the latter stages, following the defender’s loan switch from AFC Wimbledon.

Mackay will feel competition for places is beginning to intensify throughout the group campaign.

Munro stands up to pressure

Ross Munro is enjoying a long-awaited run in the side, with first choice Ross Laidlaw working his way back from a clean-up knee operation.

He was certainly kept busy during the first half, and but for his interventions County could very feasibly have trailed by more than one goal in the first half.

Ross Munro comes off his line to thwart Morton’s George Oakley. Image: SNS

It is Munro’s first sustained spell of game time, with the 23-year-old having made just eight first team appearances prior to this season.

With Laidlaw expected to return in time for the Premiership opener away to Celtic, it will likely be a brief run in the side.

Mackay recently spoke of the long-term need for Munro to play regularly in order to progress his career.

In the meantime however, Munro looks eager to make the most of the opportunity to show he is capable of filling in when called upon.

County must finish the job off

The Staggies will complete the group section within the coming days, with two League One opponents standing in their way.

They make the trip to Edinburgh City on Wednesday, before finishing at home to Kelty Hearts next Saturday.

Mackay will be eager to take care of the task at hand in the most professional fashion, to ensure a safe passage into the knockout phase.

Should County take maximum points from the group, it is likely they will be seeded for the last 16 draw which would come as a major boost to their hopes of progressing to the latter stages of the competition.

Talking tactics

Mackay made just one change from the side which opened the group campaign with a 5-1 triumph at Stranraer.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

There was a first start for Irishman James Brown at right wing back, with Josh Sims making way.

New signing Will Nightingale was among the substitutes, while midfielder Victor Loturi was also involved for the first time this season after returning from international duty with Canada.

Referee watch

Don Robertson had the courage of his convictions in awarding County’s equaliser, despite the linesman raising his flag in the belief there was an offside in the build up to Jay Henderson’s strike.

Player ratings

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Munro 7; Randall 6, Baldwin 6, Purrington 6; Brown 7, Turner 6 (Henderson 46), Allardice 6 (Loturi 77), Harmon 6; Dhanda 6 (Nightingale 89); White 6, Murray 7 (Sims 84).

Subs not used: Ross, Sheaf, Mackinnon, Smith, Ewan.

MORTON (4-2-3-1): Mullen 6; Blues 6, Broadfoot 6, O’Connor 6, Waters 6; Crawford 7, Gillespie 6 (McGrattan 57); Boyd 7 (Garrity 82), Muirhead 7, Quitongo 6 (King 82); Oakley 7.

Subs not used: Bearne.

Attendance: 1,225

Star man

Simon Murray was a constant menace to the Morton defence, and applied a sublime finish for the Staggies’ winning goal.

More from Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's response to slow start against Morton
Malky Mackay, whose side face Morton in the Viaplay Cup on Saturday.
Malky Mackay encouraged by bedrock of experience within Ross County squad
Malky Mackay, who led Ross County to Premiership survival last season.
Malky Mackay says Ross County's Premiership survival is boost for Highlands
New Ross County signing Will Nightingale in action for AFC Wimbledon
Will Nightingale has opportunity to reassess length of Ross County stay at Christmas
Morton defender Kirk Broadfoot is expecting a testing afternoon against Premiership Ross County on Saturday. Image: SNS Group
Ex-Caley Thistle defender Kirk Broadfoot tips Ross County for Premiership top-six push
Josh Reid, George Harmon and Ben Purrington who will compete for a place in Ross County's side this season.
Analysis: Ben Purrington has attributes to thrive in central defence following Josh Reid's return…
Will Nightingale in action for AFC Wimbledon. Image: Shutterstock.
Will Nightingale completes loan move to Ross County
Ross County boss Malky Mackay, alongside head of recruitment Enda Barron. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says Ross County will face no late scramble to add to squad
Killian Phillips of Crystal Palace. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Loan market can be fruitful for Aberdeen again
Ross County's Global Energy Stadium will host at least 1700 season-ticket holders this season. Image: SNS Group
Spike in season ticket sales delights Ross County chiefs