Ross County 3-3 Kelty Hearts – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Fifers storm back for spot-kick win

Ross County will be unseeded in Sunday’s Viaplay Cup second round draw after they lost a penalty shoot-out after sharing six goals with League One Kelty Hearts.

Premiership County were coasting at 2-0, but they were made to pay for slackness at the back as their well-drilled opponents stormed back, even late on, to secure penalties.

This was their final Group D fixture and it came against the Fifers, who were three points behind Malky Mackay’s perfect starters, who had beaten Stranraer, Morton and Edinburgh City.

A three-goal win for the visitors could have given them a chance of winning the group.

Championship side Morton’s 4-1 victory against Edinburgh City secured them second spot.

Goals from Josh Sims and Simon Murray had County coasting, but not for long as Stefan McCluskey hauled the Fifers back into the tie.

Substitute Botti Biabi headed Kelty level as the hour approached and it was tense and tight until James Brown what seemed to the winner.

However, a Ross Cunningham penalty in stoppage-time took it to spot-kicks where Biabi ended as the key man with the winner.

It was a low note to end on, but at least they are through to round two.

County were on the front foot from the off, with a Yan Dhana strike beaten clear by goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay then James Brown was just off the mark with a back-post drive.

The hosts took the lead on 13 minutes with a crisp move and a killer finish. It ended when Dhanda whipped the ball out to Sims and he rifled a swerving shot beyond the reach of Gourlay from the edge of the box.

Malky Mackay’s side continued to knock the ball about with precision and pace, with Kelty being put through their paces.

Just before the half hour mark, it was 2-0 as from a breakaway, Jordan White flicked the ball in to Murray’s path.

He roared clear and slotted his shot beyond Gourlay. This was Murray’s sixth goal of the season – and the league hasn’t kicked off yet.

Kelty were determined to have their say in this tie though and halved the deficit a few minutes later when McCluskey drilled an angled shot past Ross Laidlaw after making space for himself in the box.

An overhead kick from Dhanda just before half-time was tipped clear by Gourlay to keep the match within the Fifers’ reach.

Ex-Brechin City forward Botti Biabi came on for Craig Johnston at the start of the second half and he levelled it on 57 minutes.

A corner was whipped in from the right and the striker planted a header past Ross Laidlaw from six yards. Suddenly, winning this group was not certain with chasers Morton in front.

Dhanda lined up Brown for a searing shot which seemed to be the winner, but Kelty drew level when Jack Baldwin’s foul on Biabi led to a last-gasp spot-kick. Cunningham slammed it past Laidlaw and it was on to a shoot-out.

A couple of good goalkeeping saves kept it tight before Biabi tucked away the decisive hit for a 4-3 win.

Next up for County is the mouth-watering trip to Celtic Park to tackle the treble-winning champions on Premiership flag day this Saturday.

Talking points

Murray and White clicking well in attack

Simon Murray could barely have begun the season in better fashion. Six goals over the four Viaplay Cup ties is lethal and, to be fair, he’s been close to getting more than that because of his sensible positioning.

Last term, there was too much reliance on Jordan White, who is going to be a capable finisher again this term, without the burden of needing to be the main focal point.

White wants goals too, but he’s seeing the bigger picture as he showed when he lined his fellow forward up for his goal this afternoon.

There are, of course, tougher tests to come in the top-flight, but the cup games have allowed this partnership to further flourish.

Yan Dhanda continues to pull the strings

Midfielder Yan Dhanda was at the heart of most positive aspects of County’s play against Kelty.

From early on in this tie, he was testing his opponents and he’s playing with confidence in his own ability.

This won’t surprise anyone who watched the 24-year-old ex-Liverpool and Swansea play-maker last year and he was reportedly tracked by Blackburn, Birmingham and Ipswich.

If he continues to shine like this, 2023-24 could well be his last in the County jersey, with suitors sure to swoop with serious money too good to refuse.

Goals against are the only cause for concern

While there is plenty to be pleased about after four successive victories, Mackay will be looking at why Stranraer, Morton, Edinburgh and Kelty have all scored against County.

It’s very early days and now is the time to find out who fits best where and we can see it’s largely working.

Not just the back-line and goalkeepers, but the team as a whole will no doubt go over the videos before getting set to take on the might of Celtic, where they will have to be switched on, limiting the champions as best they can.

Result after penalties: Ross County 3-3 Kelty Hearts Kelty win 4-3 on penalties to take the bonus point. pic.twitter.com/1eYmCaZKTy — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 29, 2023

Talking tactics

There was a return for fit-again goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw, while striker Eamonn Brophy made the bench. Midfielders Yan Dhanda and Victor Loturi were handed starting jerseys, with Scott Allardice and Jay Henderson on the bench.

They went 4-4-2 against Edinburgh on Wednesday. This time, the midfield shuffled between Dhanda, Loturi, Randall and Sims. A formation for 4-3-1-2 was as close as it could be described, but it was fluid and it worked.

Referee watch

Steven McLean let the game flow and there were not anything questioned, including the Kelty penalty.

Player ratings

ROSS COUNTY (4-3-1-2): Laidlaw 6, Brown 6, Baldwin, Nightingale 6, Harmon 6 (Reid 78), Randall 6 (Allardice 65), Dhanda 7, Loturi 6 (Turner 65), Sims 7, White 6 (Samuel 59), Murray 6 (Brophy 78).

Subs not used: Munro (GK), Sheaf, Henderson, Smith.

KELTY HEARTS (4-4-2): Gourlay 6, Corbett 6, Thomson 6, Lyon 6, Billy Owens 6, Daramola 7, Tidser 6 (Lewis Owens 72), Moore 6, McCluskey 6 (Cameron 58), Johnston 5 (Biabi 46), Cunningham 6. Sub not used – Campbell (GK).

Star man

Yan Dhanda: Fellow midfielder Josh Sims was a driving force, but Dhanda edges this one and was unlucky not to get a goal to cap a sparkling performance.