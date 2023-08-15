Malky Mackay thrilled to retain experience after Ross County tie down Jack Baldwin, Connor Randall and Jordan White on new deals

Ross County have tied down skipper Jack Baldwin, Connor Randall and Jordan White on new contracts beyond next summer.

The Staggies have not specified the length of the deals, however manager Malky Mackay is thrilled to tie down three of his most experienced players.

English central defender Baldwin was appointed club captain during the summer, following the departure of Keith Watson.

Ross County FC are delighted to announce contract extensions for Jack Baldwin, Connor Randall and Jordan White. 👇 Click below for the full article. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) August 15, 2023

Since joining from Bristol Rovers two years ago, Baldwin has gone on to make 70 appearances.

Right back Randall is among County’s longest-serving players, having joined from Bulgarian outfit Arda Kardzhali in 2020. The 27-year-old has recently made a switch into midfield, having racked up 86 appearances for the Dingwall side.

Forward White joined from Motherwell in January 2021, and has predominantly led the line throughout Mackay’s tenure at Victoria Park.

White has netted 23 goals in 105 appearances, finishing as County’s leading scorer with 11 strikes to his name last term.

Mackay said: “I am delighted to tie down Jack, Connor and Jordan and keep them at the club.

“They are all experienced senior professionals and their commitment on our journey has been unwavering. They are all leaders on and off the pitch.

“Combined, they have played over 1000 games, and it’s important to keep this experience at the club, while also rewarding consistency.”