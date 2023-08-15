Belladrum to charge £12 per vehicle to prevent repeat of 2023 traffic queues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Belladrum to charge £12 per vehicle to prevent repeat of 2023 traffic queues

Hundreds of music fans queued for hours to get into the music festival this year, with cars backing up along all the local roads.

By Ross Hempseed
Belladrum festival 2023
Thousands attended this year's festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Organisers of Belladrum have revealed plans to introduce a parking charge to avoid a repeat of this year’s traffic chaos.

Hundreds of gig goers were forced to queue for hours to get into this year’s event at Belladrum Estate, with cars backing up along all the local roads.

£12 parking fee for Belladrum 2024

Now, just days before the 2024 tickets go on sale, organisers have announced they are re-introducing a £12 parking pass.

It is hoped the move will encourage festival-goers to car pool.

Queues of traffic at Belladrum festival this year. Parking fees will be introduced next year to prevent this repeating
Queues of traffic trying to access the Belladrum festival grounds. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Passes must be booked in advance

In a post on the Belladrum Facebook page, they said: “Those caught up in the traffic on the Thursday this year will hopefully be pleased to hear that we are re-introducing car park passes, which must be booked in advance.

“This will encourage more car sharing, manage the car park capacities and speed up entry to the festival.

“You will have the opportunity to select the car park most convenient for where you want to camp.

“A window sticker will be sent to your home address in advance to ensure you are directed to the correct car park.”

Money raised through the parking passes will be put back into the local community.

More than 25,000 music fans descended on Belladrum this year to enjoy three days packed with music from the likes of Bastille, Peat and Diesel, Sigrid and Travis.

Tickets for the 2024 event go on sale on Friday. The festival will run from July 25-27.

