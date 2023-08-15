Belladrum to charge £12 per vehicle to prevent repeat of 2023 traffic queues

Organisers of Belladrum have revealed plans to introduce a parking charge to avoid a repeat of this year’s traffic chaos.

Hundreds of gig goers were forced to queue for hours to get into this year’s event at Belladrum Estate, with cars backing up along all the local roads.

£12 parking fee for Belladrum 2024

Now, just days before the 2024 tickets go on sale, organisers have announced they are re-introducing a £12 parking pass.

It is hoped the move will encourage festival-goers to car pool.

Passes must be booked in advance

In a post on the Belladrum Facebook page, they said: “Those caught up in the traffic on the Thursday this year will hopefully be pleased to hear that we are re-introducing car park passes, which must be booked in advance.

“This will encourage more car sharing, manage the car park capacities and speed up entry to the festival.

“You will have the opportunity to select the car park most convenient for where you want to camp.

“A window sticker will be sent to your home address in advance to ensure you are directed to the correct car park.”

Money raised through the parking passes will be put back into the local community.

More than 25,000 music fans descended on Belladrum this year to enjoy three days packed with music from the likes of Bastille, Peat and Diesel, Sigrid and Travis.

Tickets for the 2024 event go on sale on Friday. The festival will run from July 25-27.