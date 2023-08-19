Ross County switch has Josh Sims feeling sharper than ever

Josh Sims insists he has not felt sharper since making the switch to Ross County.

Winger Sims joined the Staggies in February 2022, after leaving Southampton where he had progressed through the youth ranks.

Sims showed huge promise in his time at St Mary’s, where he made 27 appearances, but he started to encounter difficulties during a loan spell at Doncaster Rovers in January 2021.

Prolonged periods of fatigue and lethargy led to him being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis – an inflammation of the bowel.

Although medication improved his condition, a rare side-effect of the tablets led to Sims suffering from heart issues.

Since getting to the root of the issues, Sims has grasped the opportunity to gradually get his career back on track with the Staggies.

Although he has made 34 appearances since joining Malky Mackay’s men, Sims feels the recent off-season has been a particular cornerstone in his revival.

Sims said: “I had a real focus in the off-season to come back really flying.

“Training is one thing and games are completely different.

“This is the longest I’ve been in the team since I was out for that long spell.

“The two 90 minutes I had against Edinburgh and Morton was probably the most minutes I’ve played in two to two-and-a-half years.

“For me personally, it was a massive thing.

“It told me I can do it, play the 90 minutes. That was a big step for me.

“It is just confidence. I’m playing in the team and enjoying my football again.

“Once you enjoy your football, everything else comes with it, naturally.

“If I can do well and help the team, I’ll be happy.”

Penalty heroics still fresh in memory

Sims signed off from last season on a high, after netting the winning penalty in the play-off shoot-out victory over Partick Thistle which secured the Staggies’ Premiership status.

The 26-year-old insists he approached the new campaign with a spring in his step, adding: “It was only a short off-season, with how late we finished.

“It was an important one though, for me to clear my head and have a break, but really come back with a focus to nail my place down in the team.

“I had a good start in the cup and I have taken it into the start of the season.

“For me personally, I have been happy with how I have played and hopefully I can push on and nail my place down in the team.”

Sims thrives in cup action

County are in Viaplay Cup action this weekend, when they make the trip to Championship side Airdrieonians in the last-16 of the competition.

The cup brings back special memories for Sims, who assisted for Shane Long to net the winner against Liverpool at Anfield which took Southampton to the League Cup final in 2017.

Sims is dreaming of another cup run with the Staggies, adding: “I don’t mind a cup game. I don’t know why, but I always seem to do well in them.

“Airdrie have a set way of playing. They seem to be all or nothing at the back and we will have chances to nick it high up.

“Any club that goes on a good cup run always seems to take it into the league.

“A cup run is massive to a club as well, the fans – everyone seems to love a cup run.

“It would be massive this year if we could get to Hampden. It is a real end-goal for us.

“There’s a real opportunity. We can’t get carried away, but in the group we’re confident we can do it.

“It would be a great trip for the fans.”