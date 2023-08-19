Time running short for new EU vet rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Time running short for new EU vet rules

New veterinary declarations to EU meat exports will come into place on December 13.

By Katrina Macarthur
Scott Walker, executive manager of Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers.
Scott Walker, executive manager of Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers.

Scotland’s meat chief Scott Walker is calling on the Government to “sort out” the UK’s requirement to apply new veterinary declarations to EU meat exports and make the new rules clear to the industry.

From December 13 this year, all farms selling livestock for slaughter must have had an annual farm veterinary visit to allow their animals, and/or part of any animal, to be exported out of the UK to EU.

The previous self-certification rules, which involved a farmer declaration, will be replaced by this new procedure.

Farmers who are part of an approved farm assurance scheme, such as Quality Meat Scotland, already meet the requirements for a veterinary visit.

According to the Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers (SAMW), their participation in the scheme is noted as part of the food chain information so no additional veterinary declaration is required for them.

However, Mr Walker, who is executive manager of SAMW, said: “While the main problem is going to be with cattle from farms that are non-assured, until the guidance is issued, and grey areas are removed, we canâ€™t be confident that there wonâ€™t be some disruption.

“New rules were meant to be introduced last year but were delayed for 12 months as the government claimed it wasnâ€™t ready.Â  The new rules still havenâ€™t been communicated to the industry and time is now quickly counting down.”

Mr Walker said there has been many meetings and discussions held on this issue but little clarity forthcoming.

He added: “There is speculation and well-informed opinion on how the new rules will be interpreted but until guidance is issued by government that is all it is, speculation and informed opinion.

“The industry needs to know what Official Veterinarians in meat plants must have in order to sign the necessary export health certificates.”

He said that it was all ”totally unnecessary” and ”something of an insult” toÂ farmers and processors who are working hard to maintain exports in the face of an extremely challenging economic climate.

“The guidance being produced by government needs to be shared with all in the supply chain so everyone knows what they need to do, and everyone can work together to sort out the grey areas,” added Mr Walker.

“We need to ensure that Official Veterinarians have what they need in order to sign export health certificates. Any delay in the signing of these documents doesnâ€™t just affect a meat plant but everyone in the meat supply chain.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: â€œThis new certification procedure is a direct consequence of the choices made by UK Government when it negotiated a hard Brexit. The Scottish Government is left with no alternative but to implement these new requirements, reluctantly, as self-certification is not compatible with EU import requirements.

â€œWe are working to try to make these changes as simple as they can possibly be and to avoid unnecessary bureaucracy and burdens.

“To support farmers, the Scottish Government is currently exploring an innovative digital solution whereby annual veterinary visits can be recorded and are readily available to certifying Official Veterinarians. Once initial scoping work has been carried out and internal procedures agreed, full guidance will be made available.”

More from Farming

A strong line-up of prize winners pictured before the sale starts.
Logierait tops Thainstone Spectacular at Â£5,800
Thainstone Centre has been operating since 1990. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
ANM Group: Could Thainstone Centre be revamped or rebuilt?
In Scotland, much more grain is stored on farms these days than was the case 10 years ago.
Grain trade is the â€˜most volatile everâ€™ says GrainCo director
Turnover for the year has increased by 38% to Â£456m
First Milk delivers stability in turbulent year
Buyers gather round the ringside for the landmark sale of North Country Cheviot lambs. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
United Auctions sells almost 15,000 lambs through Lairg
Winning champion of champions was Jack and Andrew's two-crop Blue Texel ewe Shawtonhill Eye Candy.
Youngsters beat grandfather for top title at Aberfeldy Show
Sale leader at 42,000gns was Todhall Hercules ET from Andrew Wainwright, Cupar.
Fife breeder takes Beltex shearlings to 42,000gns at Carlisle
The supreme cattle champion was the cross-bred champion from the Baillie team, Sebay.
Sebay and Bimbister rule supreme at Orkney County Show
Roy and Gillian Adams won the sheep inter-breed with their home-bred Texel gimmer.
Tarland returns to the show circuit as a success
Newton-Struthers Espresso stood champion of champions.
Struthers and Achdregnie win top awards at Grantown Show