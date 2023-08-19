Time running short for new EU vet rules

Scotland’s meat chief Scott Walker is calling on the Government to “sort out” the UK’s requirement to apply new veterinary declarations to EU meat exports and make the new rules clear to the industry.

From December 13 this year, all farms selling livestock for slaughter must have had an annual farm veterinary visit to allow their animals, and/or part of any animal, to be exported out of the UK to EU.

The previous self-certification rules, which involved a farmer declaration, will be replaced by this new procedure.

Farmers who are part of an approved farm assurance scheme, such as Quality Meat Scotland, already meet the requirements for a veterinary visit.

According to the Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers (SAMW), their participation in the scheme is noted as part of the food chain information so no additional veterinary declaration is required for them.

However, Mr Walker, who is executive manager of SAMW, said: “While the main problem is going to be with cattle from farms that are non-assured, until the guidance is issued, and grey areas are removed, we canâ€™t be confident that there wonâ€™t be some disruption.

“New rules were meant to be introduced last year but were delayed for 12 months as the government claimed it wasnâ€™t ready.Â The new rules still havenâ€™t been communicated to the industry and time is now quickly counting down.”

Mr Walker said there has been many meetings and discussions held on this issue but little clarity forthcoming.

He added: “There is speculation and well-informed opinion on how the new rules will be interpreted but until guidance is issued by government that is all it is, speculation and informed opinion.

“The industry needs to know what Official Veterinarians in meat plants must have in order to sign the necessary export health certificates.”

He said that it was all ”totally unnecessary” and ”something of an insult” toÂ farmers and processors who are working hard to maintain exports in the face of an extremely challenging economic climate.

“The guidance being produced by government needs to be shared with all in the supply chain so everyone knows what they need to do, and everyone can work together to sort out the grey areas,” added Mr Walker.

“We need to ensure that Official Veterinarians have what they need in order to sign export health certificates. Any delay in the signing of these documents doesnâ€™t just affect a meat plant but everyone in the meat supply chain.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: â€œThis new certification procedure is a direct consequence of the choices made by UK Government when it negotiated a hard Brexit. The Scottish Government is left with no alternative but to implement these new requirements, reluctantly, as self-certification is not compatible with EU import requirements.

â€œWe are working to try to make these changes as simple as they can possibly be and to avoid unnecessary bureaucracy and burdens.

“To support farmers, the Scottish Government is currently exploring an innovative digital solution whereby annual veterinary visits can be recorded and are readily available to certifying Official Veterinarians. Once initial scoping work has been carried out and internal procedures agreed, full guidance will be made available.”