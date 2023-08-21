Ross County academy reshuffle leads to new top role for Gary Warren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County academy reshuffle leads to new top role for Gary Warren

Gordon Duff and Carl Tremarco step into new positions as the Staggies are confident their academy "will flourish and produce the next generation of talented players".

By Paul Chalk
Gary Warren has stepped into the role of academy manager with Ross County. Image: Ross County FC
Gary Warren has stepped into the role of academy manager with Ross County. Image: Ross County FC

Ross County have confirmed Gary Warren is the Premiership club’s new academy manager.

The former Inverness captain, 39, replaces Gordon Duff, who will now be the head of youth and academy operations.

A County statement said: “Gary will be taking on this role with great enthusiasm and dedication, and we are confident that he will contribute immensely to the development of our young talents.

“Gary brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position. His passion for football and commitment to nurturing young players align perfectly with our club’s values and goals.”

Tremarco hailed for leadership skills

One of Warren’s former Caley Thistle team-mates, Carl Tremarco, meanwhile, has taken on the position of head of professional academy and loans.

The County statement added: “Carl’s experience as a professional player and coach, combined with his leadership skills, will greatly contribute to the growth and success of our academy system.

Carl Tremarco, who is now Ross County’s head of professional academy and loans. Image: Ross County FC.

“These changes signify a refocus on our academy, as we acknowledge the challenging last three years and the exceptional job that Gordon Duff has done in steering our academy through the difficulties of the Covid years. We are grateful for his efforts and look forward to his continued contributions in his new role.

“Under the guidance of Gary Warren, supported by Gordon Duff and Carl Tremarco, we are confident that our academy will flourish and produce the next generation of talented players for Ross County Football Club.

“We are excited about the future and the development of our young talents as we strive for success on and off the pitch.”

Duo play key roles within academy

Ex-defenders Warren and Tremarco played to the highest level with ICT and were Scottish Cup winners in 2015.

Warren this month confirmed he was quitting playing for Highland League side Clachnacuddin to focus on this new role with County.

He had been head of professional academy since July 2022, with Tremarco earning the position of County’s head of youth in 2021.

The 37-year-old also assists manager Malky Mackay with the first-team, including on match-days.

