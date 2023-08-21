Ross County academy reshuffle leads to new top role for Gary Warren

Ross County have confirmed Gary Warren is the Premiership club’s new academy manager.

The former Inverness captain, 39, replaces Gordon Duff, who will now be the head of youth and academy operations.

A County statement said: “Gary will be taking on this role with great enthusiasm and dedication, and we are confident that he will contribute immensely to the development of our young talents.

“Gary brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position. His passion for football and commitment to nurturing young players align perfectly with our club’s values and goals.”

Tremarco hailed for leadership skills

One of Warren’s former Caley Thistle team-mates, Carl Tremarco, meanwhile, has taken on the position of head of professional academy and loans.

The County statement added: “Carl’s experience as a professional player and coach, combined with his leadership skills, will greatly contribute to the growth and success of our academy system.

“These changes signify a refocus on our academy, as we acknowledge the challenging last three years and the exceptional job that Gordon Duff has done in steering our academy through the difficulties of the Covid years. We are grateful for his efforts and look forward to his continued contributions in his new role.

“Under the guidance of Gary Warren, supported by Gordon Duff and Carl Tremarco, we are confident that our academy will flourish and produce the next generation of talented players for Ross County Football Club.

“We are excited about the future and the development of our young talents as we strive for success on and off the pitch.”

Duo play key roles within academy

Ex-defenders Warren and Tremarco played to the highest level with ICT and were Scottish Cup winners in 2015.

Warren this month confirmed he was quitting playing for Highland League side Clachnacuddin to focus on this new role with County.

He had been head of professional academy since July 2022, with Tremarco earning the position of County’s head of youth in 2021.

The 37-year-old also assists manager Malky Mackay with the first-team, including on match-days.