Carl Tremarco relishes long hours combining Ross County head of youth role with first-team duties

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Few people spend longer on Ross County’s training ground than Carl Tremarco.

In his primary role of heading up the Staggies’ youth academy, Tremarco would typically arrive at Victoria Park late in the afternoon to prepare after-school sessions for County’s youngsters under the age of 16.

Tremarco’s working day begins much earlier, however.

Since the departure of first-team coach Stuart Taylor, who became Hamilton Accies’ manager in August 2021 after a matter of weeks in the Dingwall role, Englishman Tremarco has stepped in to fill the void in Malky Mackay’s coaching team.

The long hours are no hardship to Tremarco, however, who relishes putting in the time to his own and County’s benefit.

Tremarco said: “During the day I will help out the first team in any way I possibly can.

“That came as a surprise. Last season, we lost our first-team coach Stuart Taylor, who went to Hamilton. I just offered Don Cowie, the assistant manager, a hand with anything he needed to do, and it has kind of snowballed from there.

“In the morning we will come in and have a meeting about training. I will just follow on what Don is wanting, and help out in any way he sees fit.

“He may want me to take certain parts of the sessions – I just go off what he says.

“There will maybe be a bit of prep in the afternoon for the game on a Saturday.

“But my main role is with the academy. My job title is head of youth.

“Come 4pm, my focus then turns to the academy. The under-16s are the team I’m taking at the minute.

“They are normally in from about 6pm until 8.30pm or 9pm or so, with games at the weekend.

“I then go home, go to sleep and start again.

“I’m not going to cry that I’m doing loads of hours. I am – but that’s my choice to do that.”

Coaching journey a long time in the making for Tremarco

Tremarco laid the foundations for his coaching path when he was still playing for Caley Thistle, where he was club captain.

After joining County in 2020, the left-back made 15 appearances to help them stave off the threat of relegation before being released at the age of 35.

Such was Tremarco’s desire to accelerate his coaching career, he insists he quickly discarded any notion of continuing playing when the offer to become County’s head of youth came around.

He added: “I did my badges when I was at Inverness, and I dipped my toe in with the under-20s for a little bit.

“I took the under-16s up until my time at Inverness came to an end.

“When I signed here, Stuart Kettlewell said we couldn’t really have me as a player and coaching Inverness’ under-16s.

“I totally understood, so I let that go to come and play here.

“Halfway through the season, it was the case that I had all my badges and I wanted to coach. I joined in the academy.

“When I got released at the end of the season (where) we stayed up, Steven Ferguson offered me the head of youth role.

“I was delighted. I was wondering whether to stay playing or not, maybe Highland League or League Two – I had a few options on the table.

“As soon as I realised that was the case, I jumped into it (coaching).”

Professional coaching role is Tremarco’s future aim

Tremarco is open-minded when it comes to his personal ambitions for the future – but he feels he is in the best place to learn under the tutelage of Mackay and assistant boss Cowie.

The 37-year-old added: “I passed my A licence when I was about 33, so I have had that tucked away for about four years now.

“If you’re asking me where the end goal is, I do see the end goal being in some kind of professional coaching role.

“Whether that’s management or coaching, I’m not sure. I don’t think you really find that out until you are actually involved in it. I don’t know to be honest.

“It’s great seeing how the manager operates and deals with things, and it’s great to see how Don does things on the training field every day. That’s why I’m enjoying it.

“I feel as though I’m learning a lot, which will put me in good stead for the future when I do decide to do whatever I’m going to do.”