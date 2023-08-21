Driver clocked hitting 139mph along the AWPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Driver clocked hitting 139mph along the AWPR

A 30-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal following the incident.

By Ross Hempseed
Police speed detection gun caught man speeding at 139 mph down the AWPR.
Driver clocked doing 139mph on the AWPR. Image: Police Scotland.

A man has been caught driving at speeds of 139mph on the Aberdeen bypass.

Police were on patrol along the AWPR between Stonehaven and Cleanhill today.

At just after 10.40am on Monday, officers clocked an Audi TT speeding at 139mph along the road, almost twice the speed limit.

A 30-year-old man was reported to the procurator fiscal.

Officers say that by driving at double the speed, motorists would need more than triple the stopping distance, which could make it difficult to stop in time to prevent a crash.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell, of the roads policing unit, said: “Road policing officers continue to patrol the north-east road network, influencing driver behaviour through education and enforcement when necessary.

“Speeding continues to be a contributing factor in a significant number of serious and fatal road traffic collisions.

“The Highway Code states the stopping distance of a car travelling at 70mph is 96 metres (314ft).

“A driver travelling at 139mph would require an estimated 294 metres (964ft) to stop – the length of about two football pitches further than a motorist travelling at the speed limit for this stretch of road.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The works along the extent of South College Street are all done and dusted, and the road is reopened. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Calls to compensate Aberdeen traders left out of pocket by South College Street roadworks
Ian Gray was jailed after he had been handed community service only to get arrested by police again. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for man who threatened to 'slash' Scotmid worker with fork
Bob Keiller on Union Street
Free rent and business rates offered to new firms on Union Street
The last Offshore Europe event in Aberdeen.
Offshore Europe venue's message to protestors ahead of big Aberdeen show
3
Image: DC Thomson.
Pensioner reported missing from Fraserburgh traced 'safe and well'
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
The Old Rayne hotel is under the threat of demolition.
Plans to demolish 150-year-old hotel near Insch gather pace despite local backlash
A proposed banner for Aberdeen masterplan branding.
Marketing gurus defend Aberdeen branding dismissed as 'old people trying to be cool'
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick, second from the left, with, l-r, Gilson Gray partners Calum Crighton, Lesley McKnight, Richard Shepherd and Findlay Anderson.
Chamber and Gilson Gray launch north-east business mood tracker
Deeside Timberframe's new finance director, Kirsten Bell.
Stonehaven timber kit firm's new-look senior team targets sales in England