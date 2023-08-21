Driver clocked hitting 139mph along the AWPR

A man has been caught driving at speeds of 139mph on the Aberdeen bypass.

Police were on patrol along the AWPR between Stonehaven and Cleanhill today.

At just after 10.40am on Monday, officers clocked an Audi TT speeding at 139mph along the road, almost twice the speed limit.

A 30-year-old man was reported to the procurator fiscal.

Officers say that by driving at double the speed, motorists would need more than triple the stopping distance, which could make it difficult to stop in time to prevent a crash.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell, of the roads policing unit, said: “Road policing officers continue to patrol the north-east road network, influencing driver behaviour through education and enforcement when necessary.

“Speeding continues to be a contributing factor in a significant number of serious and fatal road traffic collisions.

“The Highway Code states the stopping distance of a car travelling at 70mph is 96 metres (314ft).

“A driver travelling at 139mph would require an estimated 294 metres (964ft) to stop – the length of about two football pitches further than a motorist travelling at the speed limit for this stretch of road.”