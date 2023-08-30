Ross County in line to receive major cash windfall from potential Ross Stewart transfer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County in line to receive major cash windfall from potential Ross Stewart transfer

Former Staggies attacker Stewart, who is now with Sunderland, is the subject of a bid of more than £6 million from Southampton.

By Andy Skinner
Ross Stewart celebrates netting for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross Stewart celebrates netting for Ross County. Image: SNS

Ross County could land a significant cash windfall if Sunderland sell forward Ross Stewart before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Former Staggies attacker Stewart is a major target for Sunderland’s English Championship rivals Southampton.

Saints have already had a bid of more than £4 million turned down, but have returned with an offer believed to be in excess of £6 million for the 27-year-old.

County, who sold Stewart to the Black Cats for a fee of around £400,000 in January 2021, stand to make a healthy sum due to a sell-on clause which is understood to be 15% of any potential deal.

Ross Stewart celebrates scoring for Ross County.

The Staggies have already pocketed a substantial profit for Stewart, who was signed from St Mirren for £25,000 by then co-managers Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell.

A return of 28 goals in 82 appearances for the Dingwall club alerted the attention of a number of sides, with Sunderland ultimately his destination.

Stewart has continued to thrive on Wearside, where he has gone on to net 40 strikes in 81 outings.

County received a fee when Stewart helped Sunderland to promotion from League One in 2022.

His form also earned a call-up to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad, and he won the first of two caps in a Nations League fixture against Armenia later that year.

Any sum would come as welcome boost for Staggies boss

County boss Malky Mackay says any sum received would come as a welcome bonus to the Staggies.

He said: “I don’t know Ross, but obviously I know his background and his history. I know that he was absolutely flying before he got injured.

“I know there is something there with a lot of people looking at him and thinking ‘the minute he’s fit, we need him to be ours.’

Ross Stewart in action for Scotland. Image: Shutterstock.

“He is a boy that did really well for our football club and I’m sure the deal meant the club could be rewarded for future transfer earnings.

“If that happens, it is a lovely little bonus and something that would come back into the well-being of the club.”

Mackay does not expect the potential windfall to land directly into his transfer kitty, insisting the sustainability of the club must come first.

He added: “Would that be something where I was saying ‘I need to go and spend that?’ No, it’s not the way we work.

“I understand our limitations in how we do things here and the extras that go on.

“It stems from my days at Watford where I took over and within 30 days we had to sell half the playing staff to keep afloat, and we were half an hour from going into administration.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“Being involved in it right at the coal-face trying to save money left, right and centre has always given me that sense of understanding and respect for whoever is funding a football club.

“I’m conscious that Mr MacGregor does everything he can to make sure that he gives us the best chance inside of a budget that Ross County should be in.

“We have to live within our means and we have to have a puncher’s chance in the Premiership.”

County must spend wisely to sustain Premiership model

The Staggies boss says the cost of sustaining a setup befitting of a Premiership club must also be factored into the Highlanders’ budget.

Mackay added: “Roy MacGregor and myself spoke about that way at the beginning, bringing in the high performance aspect I was involved in at the Scottish FA.

Malky Mackay with Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS

“There are a lot of little things involved in that which cost money, with travel around the country given that it is not as easy for us as, say, Livingston going to St Mirren or Kilmarnock going to Motherwell.

“It is slightly different up here. We have to be professional and look at overnight stays to give us the best chance possible

“Mid-season we went on a winter training camp I was really thankful of and hopefully that is something we can do again this year.

“All these aspects cost money and I’ve always been very conscious of that.”

