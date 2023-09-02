Kilmarnock 0-1 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies dig deep to claim priceless victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Kilmarnock 0-1 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies dig deep to claim priceless victory

Simon Murray's goal was decisive in County's favour, in a match which ended in controversy at Rugby Park.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County celebrate the victory over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Ross County celebrate the victory over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock

Much of the focus will fall on the good fortune which fell on Ross County at Rugby Park – but they still had to make the most of it to claim victory against Kilmarnock.

The Staggies, who had taken an early second half lead through Simon Murray, looked to have conceded in the dying stages of the match when Stuart Findlay rose to nod home a free-kick.

By that point referee Kevin Clancy had already blown for a penalty to the home side for Josh Reid’s foul on Brad Lyons however, meaning play had to be pulled back.

Simon Murray netted the winner for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

It sparked a furious reaction from the Killie players and fans, and to compound matters for the hosts Ross Laidlaw was on hand to save the spot-kick from Danny Armstrong.

The contentious incident should not take the gloss away from a hard-earned victory for Malky Mackay’s men at a notoriously difficult venue, where both Rangers and Celtic have already come up short this season.

Murray’s breakthrough followed a first half bereft of action, although he saw a penalty – which had initially been awarded in his favour for a challenge by Findlay – overturned by Clancy following a VAR check.

The striker was well placed to net the game’s decisive goal on 53 minutes, when he rose to nod home a Yan Dhanda free-kick at the near post.

Much of the late controversy could have been spared had Jordan White found the net from an excellent position just after the hour mark, following fine build up play from Jack Baldwin.

Laidlaw’s penalty save came amidst a late rally from Derek McInnes’ side, however County defended superbly throughout to guard the clean sheet and sign off for the international break on a high.

Tremendous defensive effort from Staggies

After taking the lead early in the second half through Murray’s header, County had chances which could have killed the game off.

The best of those fell to White, who should have found the net following excellent work down the right flank by Baldwin.

Ross County in action against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

As long as there remained a single goal in it there was always likely to be an onslaught from the home side, which required the Staggies to stand up to the pressure.

The award of Killie’s penalty prior to the ball finding the net was a major point of contention from the home side. Nevertheless, the spot-kick was a massive chance for the Ayrshire side to draw level which Laidlaw was equal to.

Countless balls were flung into the visitors’ box, with the Dingwall side digging in impressively to secure a hard-earned clean sheet.

Staggies found way to win

Should County continue to keep clean sheets, it will only take one goal to settle matches in their favour. Mackay’s side have already shown they have the firepower to do that.

Murray’s winning goal was already his eighth goal of the season, albeit his first of the league campaign.

Connor Randall in action against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Although there was an element of good fortune that fell their way, the Staggies certainly earned it with their gutsy performance. All too often last season, matches of this nature either fizzled out or fell in the favour of the Staggies’ opponents.

County will undoubtedly find themselves in matches of a similar ilk throughout the campaign, and knowing the pathway to victory in difficult circumstances – even in unglamorous fashion – is a trait they will hope to replicate.

Staggies sitting pretty going into international break

County’s victory guarantees they will occupy a top-half place going into the first international break of the season.

It is early days, but the Staggies will take huge encouragement from landing an early blow on both St Johnstone and Kilmarnock who they will expect to be competing closely with throughout the season.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Mackay put the final piece of his squad in place by rounding off the summer transfer window with the loan addition of Huddersfield Town midfielder Scott High.

The Staggies now have a fortnight out of action before they host Livingston in their next game, which precedes a double header against Aberdeen.

The second fixture against the Dons offers the carrot of a Viaplay Cup semi-final place, meaning there is plenty for County to be excited about following the restart.

Talking tactics

Mackay made three changes for the trip to Ayrshire, in order to facilitate a change to a 3-4-1-2 formation. Kyle Turner and Will Nightingale returned, while there was a first start of the campaign for Josh Reid.

Making way to the bench were Josh Sims, Victor Loturi and George Harmon, who were joined among the substitutes by new signing High.

Referee watch

Kevin Clancy was the centre of attention following the match, with Killie boss Derek McInnes claiming he apologised for being too hasty in blowing his whistle to award the penalty in the build up to Findlay’s headed goal.

Although that was the dominant talking point, Clancy used VAR to his advantage earlier in the game, when he changed his mind over awarding County a first-half penalty for Findlay’s challenge on Murray.

Player ratings

KILMARNOCK (3-5-2): Dennis 6; Mayo 6 (Wright 90), Findlay 6, Deas 6; Armstrong 5, Watson 6 (McKenzie 66), Lyons 6 (Murray 90), Magennis 6, Kennedy 6; Watkins 5 (Cameron 90), Davies (Dallas 66).

Subs not used: O’Hara, Sanders, Warnock, Polworth.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 8; Nightingale 7, Baldwin 8, Leak 7; Brown 7, Randall 7, Turner 6 (Smith 90), Reid 6 (Harmon 89); Dhanda 6 (Loturi 72); White 6, Murray 7 (Brophy 72).

Subs not used: Munro, Purrington, Sims, Henderson, High.

Attendance: 5,258

Star man

Jack Baldwin produced an inspirational captain’s display, on a day in which the Staggies’ backline stood up to the task to secure the clean sheet.

More from Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says Ross County produced 'statement of intent' with win over Kilmarnock
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin ready for Ross County to kick on after signing new deal
Scott High in action for Huddersfield Town against Stoke City. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County complete loan deal for Huddersfield Town midfielder Scott High
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: PA
Malky Mackay says Old Firm's struggles underline extent of Ross County challenge against Kilmarnock
Scott High in action for Huddersfield Town against Stoke City. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County linked with a move for Huddersfield Town midfielder
North Kessock Primary School pupils with representatives from Harry Gow, Caley Thistle and Ross Country football clubs, Visit Inverness Loch Ness and Loch Ness by Jacobite who have all donated items for the capsule. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Do not open until 2073: North Kessock pupils start 50-year countdown on time capsule…
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring his first Elgin City goal with Brian Cameron. Image: Bob Crombie.
Matthew Wright on tips from Ross County boss Malky Mackay which have left him…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay eyeing one further Ross County addition before transfer deadline
Ross Stewart celebrates netting for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County in line to receive major cash windfall from potential Ross Stewart transfer
Jay Henderson, who opened his Ross County scoring account in the 2-1 victory over Morton in the Viaplay Cup.
Ross County and Brora Rangers ease into quarter-finals of North of Scotland Cup

Conversation