Appeal made after schoolgirls approached in ‘alarming’ manner by man in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Appeal made after schoolgirls approached in ‘alarming’ manner by man in Inverness

The incident happened happened on August 22.

By Chris Cromar
Millburn Road in Inverness, with a van driving by.
The incident happened on Millburn Road, near its junction with Diriebught Road. Image: Google Maps.

Police in Inverness are appealing for information after a man approached and spoke to three schoolgirls in a manner that “caused them alarm”.

The incident happened at about 3.40pm on Tuesday August 22 on Millburn Road, near its junction with Diriebught Road.

The man is described as being in his 50s and being tall and slim, with grey hair and a beard.

Street scene with a woman walking a dog.
The man went towards Raigmore Estate. Image: Jason Hedges.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue cap, a red zipped hoodie and blue Adidas tracksuit bottoms.

After his discussion with the school pupils, he walked away in the direction of Raigmore Estate.

Police keen to speak to anyone with information

Police said that they are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at that time or who may have seen him or recognises his description.

This also extends to any motorists with dashcam footage who may have seen him on their cameras at around the same time.

The public can contact police on 101, via the ‘Contact Us‘ form online or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 2533 of August 22 2023.

More from Highlands & Islands

Kidical Mass North is marking its second birthday. Image Katie Noble .
'Limit traffic, not our children': Kidical Mass North marks its second birthday with plea…
In his memoir, Rory Putnam looks back on 17 years crofting in a remote Highland village.  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
West Highland crofter of 17 years says traditional way of life has disappeared
A9 Dualling: Finish the job as ‘memorial’ to road crash victims
Grampian eye in front o a blue sky
Summer isn't over! Temperatures to rise above 20C in the north and north-east this…
Loch Ness Monster
Loch Ness Monster: Why does Nessie have such enduring appeal?
Juan Antonio Espeso González and his wife Angela in front of large hills on Skye where they are looking for buried treasure.
Motorcyclist hunts for treasure he buried on Skye 26 years ago
Castle Roy, Nethy Bridge is open for Doors Open Days 2023
The 40 buildings in the Highlands and islands taking part in Doors Open Day
Mourners were asked to wear pink and bright colours to the funeral. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Pink clothing and Disney flowers at funeral of bride-to-be who loved to laugh
The A85 oban to tyndrum road. It has been blocked by an earlier collision.
A85 Oban to Crianlarich road at Tyndrum reopens after 3 car crash
Oban Bay is currently unregualted and this arial photograph shows how busy the port is. It is hoped to intrduce a harbour athority.
Plans to bring order in 'unregulated' Oban Bay harbour