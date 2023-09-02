Appeal made after schoolgirls approached in ‘alarming’ manner by man in Inverness

Police in Inverness are appealing for information after a man approached and spoke to three schoolgirls in a manner that “caused them alarm”.

The incident happened at about 3.40pm on Tuesday August 22 on Millburn Road, near its junction with Diriebught Road.

The man is described as being in his 50s and being tall and slim, with grey hair and a beard.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue cap, a red zipped hoodie and blue Adidas tracksuit bottoms.

After his discussion with the school pupils, he walked away in the direction of Raigmore Estate.

Police keen to speak to anyone with information

Police said that they are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at that time or who may have seen him or recognises his description.

This also extends to any motorists with dashcam footage who may have seen him on their cameras at around the same time.

The public can contact police on 101, via the ‘Contact Us‘ form online or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 2533 of August 22 2023.