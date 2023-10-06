Malky Mackay says Connor Randall has become first name on Ross County teamsheet in new midfield role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay says Connor Randall has become first name on Ross County teamsheet in new midfield role

Englishman Randall, who has played most of his career at right-back, has made the transition into midfield this term.

By Andy Skinner
Connor Randall in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Connor Randall in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay insists the performances of Connor Randall are keeping a number of natural central midfielders out of Ross County’s team.

Randall, who has played as a right-back throughout most of his career, has held down a role in the heart of the Staggies’ midfield this season.

The Englishman’s performances have drawn praise from Mackay, who feels Randall has made himself the first name on his Staggies’ team-sheet at present.

Just seven games into the Premiership campaign, Mackay says the 27-year-old is fast making himself an indispensable presence in his new role.

Mackay said: “To be honest, Connor Randall is number one pick in the team right now.

“Connor has moved into an area of the park, but he is one I couldn’t take the jersey back off, even if I wanted to.

“He has been Mr Consistency in there.

Ross County’s Connor Randall (right) celebrates after scoring against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“It is whoever is going to play alongside him – and that is great credit to him.

“He has grown, certainly since I arrived, into a leader at the club.

“He now has certain responsibilities at the club.

“Before that, when he quietly went about his business, he would say things in meetings that I liked.

“He is now one of the main guys in the dressing room.

“He is so reliable, such a good professional and he clearly brings people towards him. He’s a radiator not a drain – someone you really want to be around.

“Those are the types you really want in your dressing room.

“I’m glad that I’ve got him.”

Randall has added to intense midfield competition

Mackay says Randall has done impressively well to hold down his place in a position where the Staggies are well stocked for options.

Victor Loturi has broken in the Canada squad following a fine debut campaign in Scotland, while Scott Allardice, Kyle Turner, Max Sheaf and Scott High were recruited during the summer.

Ross County midfielder Scott Allardice. Image: SNS.

Mackay is thrilled with the competition he has assembled, adding: “Max Sheaf has come back into training, while Scott High has been really unfortunate because he is training really well at the moment.

“Scott Allardice has come back into it and managed to get involved and hit the ground running.

“He is another experienced player with good presence, a nice footballer who desperately wants to do well for the club.

“Victor Loturi has come back in and looked the part, and Kyle Turner has taken to the Premiership as well.

“Connor has taken to it like a duck to water and we’ve had (Josh) Sims and (Yan) Dhanda playing in a more forward area as well.

“All of a sudden I have real competition in that midfield area. That means they are scrapping for the jersey, which is good.”

Brown a fine performer at right-back

Mackay says Randall’s transition into midfield has been made even smoother by the consistency of another summer signing, James Brown, who has held down the right-back position.

Irishman Brown arrived from Blackburn Rovers during the summer, with Mackay thrilled with the way he has slotted into the side.

He added: “Not too far behind Connor is the full-back he has moved out of position for, James Brown.

Ross County’s James Brown celebrates after making it 4-2 against Celtic. Image: SNS.

“Overall, considering he has just come into Scottish football, there have been a couple of days when he could have done better things, but I’m delighted for him to hit the ground running in the way he has.

“He looks as if he has played right-back for years.

“He is just the right age – he has the right willingness to want to kick on in his career. There’s a desire to get into the Republic of Ireland team.

“He has captained a team, been at a big club and has come here and hit the ground running.

“That allows me to play Connor where I want to play him.”

More from Ross County

Jay Henderson, who opened his Ross County scoring account in the 2-1 victory over Morton in the Viaplay Cup.
Malky Mackay insists Jay Henderson is showing right application in efforts to break into…
Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Ross County's Premiership trip to Dundee rearranged for later this month
Duncan Ferguson takes the applause from the ICT fans before kick-off ahead of his first home game in charge. Images: SNS
Malky Mackay says Duncan Ferguson takes impressive Everton schooling into Caley Thistle job
Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee v Ross County, Elgin v Stenhousemuir and the Highland League Cup semi-final postponed
Ross County defender Ben Purrington. Image: SNS
Ben Purrington reflects on injury-hit 12 months following return to Ross County side
Malky Mackay, who is counting on Ross County to win against Dundee
Malky Mackay counting on improved Ross County cutting edge against Dundee
Ross County defender Josh Reid. Image: SNS
Josh Reid facing six-week spell on Ross County sidelines with toe injury
Former Ross County and Aberdeen star Brian Irvine. Image: SNS Group
Brian Irvine says Ross County have the firepower to bounce back against Dundee
Jack MacKenzie of Aberdeen scores the Dons' third goal past Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland. Image: Shutterstock.
Duncan Shearer: Desire and determination clear for all to see from Aberdeen's stellar showing…
Ross county players
Ross County fan view: Staggies season has stopped in its tracks

Conversation