Sport Football Ross County

Victor Loturi: I can be Ross County’s Mr Reliable after year learning Scottish game ended with Canada debut

Loturi earned his first cap for his national team at the Concacaf Gold Cup during the summer.

By Andy Skinner
Victor Loturi in action against Partick Thistle. Image: PA
Victor Loturi in action against Partick Thistle. Image: PA

Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi insists he has a spring in his step after winning his first cap for Canada’s national team.

Loturi was part of Canada’s squad throughout the summer for the Concacaf Nations League finals and the Gold Cup – which were played in quick succession.

In the latter tournament, Loturi got his first national team action as a substitute in a 4-2 victory over Cuba.

After being given a week off following the conclusion of the tournament, Loturi returned to Dingwall on Thursday, and made a strong impact from the bench in Saturday’s 2-1 triumph over Morton in the Viaplay Cup.

Loturi insists he has fulfilled a lifelong dream by earning international recognition.

He said: “To win my first cap was huge for me and my family. I’d been dreaming about it for a long time.

“Since I’ve been here, the manager has given me an opportunity to pursue that moment. Now to have it, I’m just super thankful to everybody who has helped me along the way.”

Midfielder focused on helping Staggies after year learning Scottish game

Loturi is keen to park his focus on the international scene ahead of the Staggies’ new campaign.

The 22-year-old made the switch from Cavalry FC in his homeland last summer, but took time to break into Malky Mackay’s side.

However, he went on to become a key player in the side, playing a pivotal role in the Staggies’ Premiership survival run.

Loturi insists he has developed a strong understanding of Scottish football, which he is keen to take into his second year at the club.

He added: “I played a little part in the Canada team and, off the back of that, I just want to help the boys.

“I’m super-confident in my ability that I can help them win games.

“I’ve had a year in this league now and know far better what it is all about.

Victor Loturi in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“It took me a little bit of time to adjust, but now coming into my second year, I feel like I’m one of the guys they can rely on.

“I can be that person for the team this year in the centre of midfield.

Victor Loturi in action against Livingston. Image: SNS.

“It was more the physical side, playing quicker.

“The Canadian league has a lot of good players, but it is a bit slower so I had to adjust and ensure I didn’t get caught on the ball.

“Now after a year, I feel good and know what the league is all about and I’m looking to build on what I experienced last year.”

Staggies aiming to clinch qualification from group

County face Edinburgh City tonight, knowing a win will all-but-secure their place in the last-16 of the Viaplay Cup.

The Staggies finish their section at home to Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

Loturi is intent on completing the job in style – ahead of County’s Premiership opener away to Celtic next Saturday.

Loturi added: “Morton last Saturday will probably be the toughest match of the group, but we still have to go into the next two matches with the same mentality. We’re confident.

“It is exciting. We made sure we were staying up this year and we know what we’re capable of.”

