Ross County boss Malky Mackay calls for more games at Scotland youth level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay calls for more games at Scotland youth level

Mackay served as Scottish FA performance director for four years before taking charge of the Staggies.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County boss Malky Mackay calls for more games at Scotland youth level
Mackay served as Scottish FA performance director for four years before taking charge of the Staggies.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay believes Scotland should be playing more football at youth level.

 

Staggies youngster Dylan Smith was on international duty with Scotland under-19s last week, playing both games in a friendly double header against Republic of Ireland and Portugal.

It coincided with a successful week for Scotland’s senior squad, whose qualification for Euro 2024 in Germany was confirmed on Sunday.

Mackay, who previously served as Scottish FA performance director, believes young Scottish prospects should be representing their country more regularly at youth level in order to prepare the likes of 17-year-old Smith for their senior career.

He said: “It was something I was keen on doing when I was at the Scottish FA. We’re not playing enough European football at youth level.

Dylan Smith in action for Scotland
Dylan Smith in action for Scotland under-17s against Malta. Image: Shutterstock.

“I know that for a fact. We’re behind as far as that’s concerned, and one of the huge benefits I witnessed over four years of doing it – even against world teams from Asia, South America and Africa, where the challenges are so different – is seeing players adapting and overcoming these different styles.

“That brings players on hugely, and you don’t want the first time they’re doing that to be for one of our clubs on a European night and all of a sudden they’re in Sweden one evening.

“The more we can get our national youth teams experience, the more you can gauge where you are.

“It’s not against a club academy in Scotland they’ve beaten 7-0 one Saturday, it’s the Hungarian under-19s, the Japanese under-19s or the Russian under-21s. That’s why standards have to be better than they are at the moment, you can’t just rest on your laurels.

Ross County defender Dylan Smith.
Ross County defender Dylan Smith. Image: SNS

“It’s the exact same here. We have a player who is getting into that international circuit, and he has to go and test himself against Europe’s best at that age which will only benefit our football club if he puts his shoulder to the wheel.”

Staggies keen to not rush young players through

Although Smith is gaining international recognition, Mackay also has high hopes for a number of the Staggies’ young prospects who are out on loan at present.

Mackay insists County are aiming to do all they can to support the development of each of their youngsters.

He added: “It’s a really tough journey now from the minute you come into professional football at 16 to 23 or 24 when you can actually say you’re a footballer.

Adam Mackinnon in action.
Adam Mackinnon has returned on loan to Brora Rangers.

“Everyone is on different journeys, and there’s no set markers you need to be at when you’re 18 or 19.

“There’s no hurry, but you’ve got to have good fundamentals, and that’s why I talk about the guys going out on loan to the Highland League creating building blocks.

“There have been loads of guys in my time at the Scottish FA who have massive potential at 17 or 18, but three years later they’re not playing at a level anywhere near where you think they should be.

“Conversely there are ones who had slow starts, who are playing European football right now, which is amazing.”

Young players become like families

Mackay is determined to create an enjoyable environment for young players aiming to make the grade at Dingwall.

The Staggies boss added: “It is a little bubble up here, so we’ve got to show the harsh reality of the world to them.

“It’s a horrible, hard industry for youngsters to try and find their way into. I’ve got a son myself, and Don Cowie has kids, and we talk about what we would want for our child in a football environment.

Malky Mackay and assistant Don Cowie at the side of the pitch
Malky Mackay and assistant Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“I’ve been in places where it’s not good, and young players and trainees are treated in a not nice way. That’s something I never want to do here because they become like your own boys and me and my staff are looking after them like we’re their families.

“At the same time we want to put good morals, values and standards into them, and a work ethic. I want to see them putting as much in as us, and Dylan is one of a group of five or six at the club who are on their own journeys.”

More from Ross County

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: SNS
Steven Ferguson details Ross County's challenges and opportunities in maximising vast catchment area
Jamie Williamson celebrates scoring for Ross County against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Youth Cup. Image: Jasperimage.
Ross County youngsters show up well on main stage despite defeat to Kilmarnock
Gary Warren, new Ross County academy manager in the stands
Gary Warren urges Ross County under-18s to grasp Victoria Park chance in Scottish Youth…
Jay Henderson, who opened his Ross County scoring account in the 2-1 victory over Morton in the Viaplay Cup.
Malky Mackay insists Jay Henderson is showing right application in efforts to break into…
Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Ross County's Premiership trip to Dundee rearranged for later this month
Duncan Ferguson takes the applause from the ICT fans before kick-off ahead of his first home game in charge. Images: SNS
Malky Mackay says Duncan Ferguson takes impressive Everton schooling into Caley Thistle job
Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee v Ross County, Elgin v Stenhousemuir and the Highland League Cup semi-final postponed
Ross County defender Ben Purrington. Image: SNS
Ben Purrington reflects on injury-hit 12 months following return to Ross County side
Malky Mackay, who is counting on Ross County to win against Dundee
Malky Mackay counting on improved Ross County cutting edge against Dundee
Connor Randall in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says Connor Randall has become first name on Ross County teamsheet in…

Conversation