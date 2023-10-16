Ross County boss Malky Mackay calls for more games at Scotland youth level

Ross County manager Malky Mackay believes Scotland should be playing more football at youth level.

Staggies youngster Dylan Smith was on international duty with Scotland under-19s last week, playing both games in a friendly double header against Republic of Ireland and Portugal.

It coincided with a successful week for Scotland’s senior squad, whose qualification for Euro 2024 in Germany was confirmed on Sunday.

Mackay, who previously served as Scottish FA performance director, believes young Scottish prospects should be representing their country more regularly at youth level in order to prepare the likes of 17-year-old Smith for their senior career.

He said: “It was something I was keen on doing when I was at the Scottish FA. We’re not playing enough European football at youth level.

“I know that for a fact. We’re behind as far as that’s concerned, and one of the huge benefits I witnessed over four years of doing it – even against world teams from Asia, South America and Africa, where the challenges are so different – is seeing players adapting and overcoming these different styles.

“That brings players on hugely, and you don’t want the first time they’re doing that to be for one of our clubs on a European night and all of a sudden they’re in Sweden one evening.

“The more we can get our national youth teams experience, the more you can gauge where you are.

“It’s not against a club academy in Scotland they’ve beaten 7-0 one Saturday, it’s the Hungarian under-19s, the Japanese under-19s or the Russian under-21s. That’s why standards have to be better than they are at the moment, you can’t just rest on your laurels.

“It’s the exact same here. We have a player who is getting into that international circuit, and he has to go and test himself against Europe’s best at that age which will only benefit our football club if he puts his shoulder to the wheel.”

Staggies keen to not rush young players through

Although Smith is gaining international recognition, Mackay also has high hopes for a number of the Staggies’ young prospects who are out on loan at present.

Mackay insists County are aiming to do all they can to support the development of each of their youngsters.

He added: “It’s a really tough journey now from the minute you come into professional football at 16 to 23 or 24 when you can actually say you’re a footballer.

“Everyone is on different journeys, and there’s no set markers you need to be at when you’re 18 or 19.

“There’s no hurry, but you’ve got to have good fundamentals, and that’s why I talk about the guys going out on loan to the Highland League creating building blocks.

“There have been loads of guys in my time at the Scottish FA who have massive potential at 17 or 18, but three years later they’re not playing at a level anywhere near where you think they should be.

“Conversely there are ones who had slow starts, who are playing European football right now, which is amazing.”

Young players become like families

Mackay is determined to create an enjoyable environment for young players aiming to make the grade at Dingwall.

The Staggies boss added: “It is a little bubble up here, so we’ve got to show the harsh reality of the world to them.

“It’s a horrible, hard industry for youngsters to try and find their way into. I’ve got a son myself, and Don Cowie has kids, and we talk about what we would want for our child in a football environment.

“I’ve been in places where it’s not good, and young players and trainees are treated in a not nice way. That’s something I never want to do here because they become like your own boys and me and my staff are looking after them like we’re their families.

“At the same time we want to put good morals, values and standards into them, and a work ethic. I want to see them putting as much in as us, and Dylan is one of a group of five or six at the club who are on their own journeys.”