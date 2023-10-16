Krispy Kreme is coming to Moray: Good news for doughnut fans as chain comes to Elgin Asda

Krispy Kreme is coming to Elgin.

From tomorrow, customers to the town’s Asda will be able to pick up treats from the popular doughnut giants’ new cabinet inside the store.

It is a formula the chain has replicated across Scotland in towns and cities where they do not have a stand-alone store.

The supermarket confirmed the move to the Press and Journal.

Bosses welcomed the news for their store on Edgar Road.

What can customers expect from Krispy Kreme Elgin?

The cabinet will be home to the company’s famous handmade glazed creations, range of flavours and fun decorations.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found nationwide in their retail partner locations including Tesco, Asda, Sainsburys, Morrisons and Eurogarages.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts have been available to purchase in Scotland for a decade now.

The new cabinet is the first time the American brand has ventured into Moray.

A short history of Krispy Kreme

The firm started with a single shop in North Carolina in 1937.

Before turning into a giant doughnut chain.

According to the company’s website, founder Vernon Rudolph bought a secret yeast-raised doughnut recipe from a French chef based in New Orleans.

Rudolph baked the glazed doughnuts in a shop and sold them to local grocers.

The first doughnut sold was none other than the original glazed, which still has a cult following today.

When did Krispy Kreme arrive in Scotland?

Krispy Kreme first came to Scotland back in 2013 with its first store at Hermiston Gait in Edinburgh.

The launch sparked huge queues for days.

It has since grown with stores across the country.

For more Elgin news and updates join our new Facebook group.