Krispy Kreme is coming to Moray: Good news for doughnut fans as chain comes to Elgin Asda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Krispy Kreme is coming to Moray: Good news for doughnut fans as chain comes to Elgin Asda

The well-known name will have a cabinet inside the supermarket.

By Sean McAngus
Krispy Kreme arrives in Elgin.
Krispy Kreme arrives in Elgin.

Krispy Kreme is coming to Elgin.

From tomorrow, customers to the town’s Asda will be able to pick up treats from the popular doughnut giants’ new cabinet inside the store.

It is a formula the chain has replicated across Scotland in towns and cities where they do not have a stand-alone store.

The supermarket confirmed the move to the Press and Journal.

Bosses welcomed the news for their store on Edgar Road.

Elgin Asda.

What can customers expect from Krispy Kreme Elgin?

The cabinet will be home to the company’s famous handmade glazed creations, range of flavours and fun decorations.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found nationwide in their retail partner locations including Tesco, Asda, Sainsburys, Morrisons and Eurogarages.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts have been available to purchase in Scotland for a decade now.

The new cabinet is the first time the American brand has ventured into Moray.

Krispy Kreme’s array of treats.

A short history of Krispy Kreme

The firm started with a single shop in North Carolina in 1937.

Before turning into a giant doughnut chain.

According to the company’s website, founder Vernon Rudolph bought a secret yeast-raised doughnut recipe from a French chef based in New Orleans.

Rudolph baked the glazed doughnuts in a shop and sold them to local grocers.

The first doughnut sold was none other than the original glazed, which still has a cult following today.

Krispy Kreme logo

When did Krispy Kreme arrive in Scotland?

Krispy Kreme first came to Scotland back in 2013 with its first store at Hermiston Gait in Edinburgh.

The launch sparked huge queues for days.

It has since grown with stores across the country.

The Future of Elgin

For more Elgin news and updates join our new Facebook group.

More from Moray

Stock image of someone sitting at desk holding keys out.
'It's horrendous': Why is it so hard to rent homes in Elgin just now?
Krispy Kreme arrives in Elgin.
Weekend court roll – a serial stalker and a fraudster who used magic
The Granary pub with Planning Ahead logo at top of image.
More changes at The Granary, demolition of former Lossiemouth shop and mobile phone improvements…
Lecht Ski Centre chairlifts.
Skiers rejoice! Snow hits Lecht as cold snap hits north and north-east
Krispy Kreme arrives in Elgin.
RAF Lossiemouth spy plane deployed to 'stop terrorists getting weapons' in Israel-Hamas war
Krispy Kreme arrives in Elgin.
Trickster used sleight of hand magic to defraud Elgin supermarket
Krispy Kreme arrives in Elgin.
Unused Aberlour nursery cabins up for sale
B9102 closed by police with roof of car on grass verge
Woman airlifted to hospital following one-car crash near Archiestown
Krispy Kreme arrives in Elgin.
Community council wants £20 million spent on tackling Elgin's illegal parking woes
Rooftop views of Elgin homes from Ladyhill.
RAAC concrete: All of Moray Council's 6,300 homes to be checked for potentially dangerous…

Conversation