Yan Dhanda believes Ross County are better than Premiership position suggests

The Staggies are 10th in the Premiership, ahead of the visit of St Mirren on Tuesday.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS.
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS.

Yan Dhanda is determined to prove Ross County are better than their Premiership position indicates.

The Staggies are in action at home to St Mirren on Tuesday, after starting off Derek Adams’ third reign in charge with a 0-0 draw against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

It was a result which moved County up to 10th place on goal difference above St Johnstone, although they are without a victory since September.

Midfielder Dhanda believes the current standings are not a true reflection of the ability within County’s squad, however, he knows it is up to the squad to prove it.

He said: “I’ve always said, even from the start of the season, that we are much better than what our league position is suggesting.

“On Saturday, with the new manager coming in, we showed what we could do.

“We played a little bit differently from how we have been in the past.

Ross County boss Derek Adams. Image: SNS.

“The new manager is trying to get as much of his information across quickly, but obviously now we have had a couple more days to take more in.

“We’ll just keep building on this now.”

Midfielder aiming to provide Staggies with spark

Dhanda was partnered by Josh Sims in a support role behind lone striker Simon Murray in Adams’ first game in charge.

He is determined to produce a spark in the final third, as the Staggies aim to get back to winning ways.

Dhanda added: “There were a few differences. We looked to play through the lines to me and Josh Sims.

“When it comes to us, we’re tasked with doing what we’re best at – get the team up the pitch and make things happen.

Yan Dhanda in action for Ross County. Image: SNS.

“I think me and Josh had a really good go at that.

“With the new manager coming in, we’re just going to keep learning and see what he wants because every manager is different.

“We just have to keep listening and taking it on board.

“But I thought it was really positive on Saturday.”

Frustration after stalemate against Killie

Dhanda was frustrated not to come away with all three points against Killie, but feels the goalless draw gives the Staggies a solid foundation for a busy upcoming period.

The visit of the Buddies is followed by a trip to Livingston on Saturday, before they host Motherwell on Tuesday.

Dhanda said: “Honestly, we were really disappointed not to win. It was clear we should have won, given the chances we had.

“But we didn’t lose the game. We’ve got our point and we have loads of games coming now.

“We’ll keep learning what the new manager wants – I think you’re going to see a much more positive Ross County now.

“We just want to play games.

“The manager brought us in on Sunday to prepare and go through some things to get ready for Tuesday night.

“We know it is going to be a tough game.

“St Mirren have been going really well and it is always a hard game against them, but we’ve had a couple of days to really take in some more information from the manager.

“We’ll have a gameplan for Tuesday and it is really positive at the moment.”

