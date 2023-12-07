Derek Adams eager for Ross County to further reduce gap to St Mirren above them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Adams eager for Ross County to further reduce gap to St Mirren above them

The Staggies had been 11 points behind the Buddies prior to their 1-0 win in Dingwall last Tuesday, with another victory in Paisley reducing that to just two points.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

Derek Adams says reducing the gap to St Mirren above them with a victory in Paisley this weekend would show how far Ross County have come.

County, who have moved up to eighth place in the Premiership after winning their last two matches, have a quickfire rematch against a Buddies they defeated 1-0 at Victoria Park last Tuesday.

Prior to that victory, the Staggies had trailed Stephen Robinson’s side – who occupied third place but have now dropped to fourth – by 11 points.

Ross County celebrate following Jordan White’s winner against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

The Dingwall outfit can further reduce that deficit to just two points with a victory this weekend – and Adams feels a number of sides in the top-six are quickly coming into the Staggies’ sights.

He said: “The league has tightened up. On Wednesday night, we had St Johnstone and Kilmarnock winning, and St Mirren losing.

“The league becomes ever so tight and there’s a good number of teams in there who feel they can make that top six position.

“It is a 33-game season, then a 38-game season. It is all well and good having good starts to the season, but it is how you progress over the whole season.

“We haven’t had the best of starts to the season, but if we can continue to show the form we are, we’ll certainly catch more teams above us.”

Adams determined to build on fine start

County have taken seven points from a possible nine since Adams replaced Malky Mackay at Victoria Park last month.

Although he is thrilled with the start, Adams says the Staggies must look to sustain their form throughout the entire campaign.

Derek Adams alongside assistant Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

Adams said: “It’s an ongoing process, as it is throughout the season.

“The players have quality, they’ve shown that.

“We have to continue that because we go away to St Mirren on Saturday, another tough game.

“They come off a loss to St Johnstone and we beat them in the last game, but it is a new game. We’ll have to be at it and take our opportunities as they come along.

“We’ll have to be wary of them, but at the same time I think they’ll be wary of us and see the threat we have going forward, and how resolute we’ve been in defence.

“They know we’ll cause them problems, but likewise we’ll have to be wary of the threat they have.”

Adams is keen for County to focus on their own agenda, in order to be in a position to capitalise on their Premiership rivals dropping points.

Simon Murray celebrates his goal against Motherwell with Jordan White. Image: SNS.

He added: “It’s important that when you are playing against the teams around about you that you don’t lose.

“Can you gather those three points?

“With how tight the league is, it enables you to get further ahead of them and also catch many teams above you.

“Everyone is looking over their shoulder, looking at results and looking at who is going to drop points next.

“That’s what we are doing to other teams as well.”

Conversation