Hannah Miley ‘overwhelmed’ seeing daughter rushed away after premature birth

Hannah Miley was worried she had missed the chance to bond with her premature daughter when she had to be rushed away shortly after birth.

Nula, who is now settling in at home with her overjoyed parents, was born premature – and unresponsive – after Hannah’s waters unexpectedly broke on October 30.

The Olympic swimmer said she was “overwhelmed” when her firstborn was taken away to be resuscitated but as soon as she was able to hold her tiny hand she was in “absolute awe”.

“I felt very frightened and was getting hysterical during labour,” she shared. “I just wanted to make sure Nula could come out safely.

“When she was born, I didn’t hear her crying and she was really not responsive so we didn’t get that skin-to-skin contact straight away.

“My husband, Euan, and I briefly got to see her but someone was breathing for her with a hand pump which was overwhelming. I just wanted to hold her.

“I was so worried about not having that initial contact and panicked thinking I’d missed the window for that bond. But, all it took was her to wrap her hand round my finger in the incubator and I was in absolute awe with her.”

Hannah Miley shares positives of premature birth

After an “emotional rollercoaster” of a month in hospital, Hannah and her husband, Euan Duff, were able to take Nula home just in time to celebrate her dad’s birthday.

“That was a relief,” said Hannah. “It was overwhelming but once we got her home it was so much easier. Driving into Aberdeen every day had burnt us out.

“The first night was rough as she had been so used to the constant buzz of the hospital, but she’s settling now. It’s amazing, we can’t imagine life without her.”

Although Nula being born premature was not what the couple wanted or expected, they said all the support they received has helped them build their confidence as new parents.

“It kind of took in the days of my sporting career where you can be as prepared as possible but ultimately there will be things completely out of your control,” the gold medalist said.

“Nobody prepares you for a preterm baby but the neonatal unit were fantastic. And, you meet other families going through their own journeys – that is something Euan and I will always remember.

“The month was hard but we got to learn at our pace – it was almost a crash course in parenting. The midwives, the neonatal unit and The Archie Foundation – we wouldn’t have got through without the midwives, the neonatal unit and The Archie Foundation.”

Hannah hopes sharing her experience of giving birth prematurely will help spread awareness and reassure other families that support is available.

She added: “You can read up on preparing for a baby, but ultimately we are not in control.

“We are at the hands of little Nula here.”