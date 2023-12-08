Hannah Miley ‘overwhelmed’ seeing daughter rushed away after premature birth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Hannah Miley ‘overwhelmed’ seeing daughter rushed away after premature birth

The Olympic swimmer gave birth to her first daughter, Nula, six weeks early.

By Ellie Milne
Hannah Miley with daughter, Nula, in an incubator
Baby Nula spent a month in the hospital after being born prematurely. Image: Hannah Miley.

Hannah Miley was worried she had missed the chance to bond with her premature daughter when she had to be rushed away shortly after birth.

Nula, who is now settling in at home with her overjoyed parents, was born premature – and unresponsive – after Hannah’s waters unexpectedly broke on October 30.

The Olympic swimmer said she was “overwhelmed” when her firstborn was taken away to be resuscitated but as soon as she was able to hold her tiny hand she was in “absolute awe”.

“I felt very frightened and was getting hysterical during labour,” she shared. “I just wanted to make sure Nula could come out safely.

Baby Nula sleeping
Nula is now five-weeks-old and settling in at home with her parents. Image: Hannah Miley.

“When she was born, I didn’t hear her crying and she was really not responsive so we didn’t get that skin-to-skin contact straight away.

“My husband, Euan, and I briefly got to see her but someone was breathing for her with a hand pump which was overwhelming. I just wanted to hold her.

“I was so worried about not having that initial contact and panicked thinking I’d missed the window for that bond. But, all it took was her to wrap her hand round my finger in the incubator and I was in absolute awe with her.”

Hannah Miley shares positives of premature birth

After an “emotional rollercoaster” of a month in hospital, Hannah and her husband, Euan Duff, were able to take Nula home just in time to celebrate her dad’s birthday.

“That was a relief,” said Hannah. “It was overwhelming but once we got her home it was so much easier. Driving into Aberdeen every day had burnt us out.

“The first night was rough as she had been so used to the constant buzz of the hospital, but she’s settling now. It’s amazing, we can’t imagine life without her.”

Hannah Miley holding baby Nula
Baby Nula is Hannah and Euan’s first child. Image: Hannah Miley.

Although Nula being born premature was not what the couple wanted or expected, they said all the support they received has helped them build their confidence as new parents.

“It kind of took in the days of my sporting career where you can be as prepared as possible but ultimately there will be things completely out of your control,” the gold medalist said.

“Nobody prepares you for a preterm baby but the neonatal unit were fantastic. And, you meet other families going through their own journeys – that is something Euan and I will always remember.

“The month was hard but we got to learn at our pace – it was almost a crash course in parenting. The midwives, the neonatal unit and The Archie Foundation – we wouldn’t have got through without the midwives, the neonatal unit and The Archie Foundation.”

Hannah hopes sharing her experience of giving birth prematurely will help spread awareness and reassure other families that support is available.

She added: “You can read up on preparing for a baby, but ultimately we are not in control.

“We are at the hands of little Nula here.”

Hannah Miley: Inverurie swimming star talks about fear of losing pools and the ‘taboo’ over periods in sport

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gary Stuart, left, and Tyler Noble, right, admitted a string of assaults in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Men's street fight over dropped litter outside Aberdeen kebab shop
Tracie Alexander, died at her home in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Neighbours concerned over police presence on street after death of 'lovely' 46-year-old mum
Bucksburn pool could reopen if councillors undo a budget decision made this March. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Analysis: Bucksburn pool reopening could be wrapped up before Christmas
Santa and Aberdeen bus gates.
You better not pout: Santa recruited in PR campaign to change perception on Aberdeen…
Marian Byalov. Image: Facebook
Stonehaven family woken by 3am snoring stranger in their living room
Digger at Four Corners shelter in Fraserburgh
Four Corners shelter in Fraserburgh demolished following 'extensive' storm damage
Billy Smith, who performed in the north of Scotland and beyond, as Billy G.
'Warm hearted' Huntly musician Billy Smith, dies age 75
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Buckie man admitted starting a bar brawl in a nightclub after jibes were made about his declined bank card. Connor Duncan was aged 20 when the brawl broke out in Buckie?s Purple Night Club on December 19 2021 Picture shows; Connor Duncan. Elgin Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 06/12/2023
Buckie man's Purple Nightclub row after being 'unable' to pay for drinks
Swimming pool.
Port Elphinstone five-bed home with pool, sauna and bar on the market
The A90 northbound Toll of Birness, in Ellon, remains closed since 11am today. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Man, 64, taken to hospital following lorry and car crash at Toll of Birness

Conversation