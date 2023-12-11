James Brown adamant he was blocked in build up to St Mirren’s opener against Ross County

Ross County defender James Brown is adamant he was blocked in the build up to St Mirren’s opening goal in his side’s 2-0 defeat in Paisley.

The Buddies made the breakthrough shortly after half-time, when Staggies defender Ryan Leak inadvertently put the ball into his own net.

Although the goal was not initially awarded by referee Calum Scott, a VAR check ruled the ball had crossed the line.

Irishman Brown insists he did not see the sequence of events after appearing to have been hauled to the ground by Alex Gogic in attempting to defend a corner.

Given the home side went on to double their lead through Jonah Ayunga just five minutes later, Brown felt it proved to be a pivotal moment in the game.

Brown said: “I was on the ground and I thought there was going to be a VAR check because there was a big block.

“I feel really disappointed about that. I asked the referee to check it and he didn’t see a block, which is baffling really if you look at the replay.

“Their player is not even looking at the ball. I didn’t see the goal because I was on the deck before the goal went in.

“In my eyes it was a poor decision. It was a key moment. When St Mirren go ahead they are a hard side to beat. That was probably the decider.

“The referee didn’t say anything to me. I asked the fourth official afterwards, although I know nothing can change. But he didn’t say anything about a block. He didn’t even mention it which was really disappointing.”

Brown felt VAR fell short of its duties

Given the goal was the subject of a VAR check to prove the ball had crossed the line, Brown says the failure to pick up on the incident was all the more frustrating.

He added: “I felt the VAR was probably a bit quick. I know it could take two or three minutes but they should have looked at it deeper. It’s a bit disappointing.

“They could say it’s a coming together but I’ve looked at it back in the dressing room and their player is not even looking at it. I don’t even know who hit me, he went into me that hard.

“I was following their player and a player came straight in and the ball was over my head when I got cleaned out. It’s not a coming together. You have to understand that. It was a clear block.

“Whether or not I was going to head the ball I’ve been taken out in the box. I think it is overlooked.”

Irishman feels Staggies remain on right track despite loss

The result was County’s first loss since Derek Adams returned to Victoria Park as manager last month, having taken seven points from a possible nine in previous weeks.

County remain eighth in the Premiership table, with a home fixture against Dundee next up on Saturday.

Brown is refusing to be disheartened following the defeat, adding: “They took their chances. They probably were the better side but I didn’t think they battered us.

“We were still in the game and we had good chances towards the end.

“If Alex Samuel’s header goes in towards the end it’s a totally different game. But they edged it by taking their chances and they got the benefit of the doubt with the goal.

“Both games against them have been very tight. But they are sitting third in the league and there’s not been much in it.”