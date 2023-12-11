James Brown adamant he was blocked in build up to St Mirren’s opener against Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Brown adamant he was blocked in build up to St Mirren’s opener against Ross County

The Buddies triumphed 2-0 against County in Paisley on Saturday, to inflict a first defeat on the Dingwall side since Derek Adams' return as manager.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County's James Brown protests following St Mirren's opening goal. Image: SNS
Ross County defender James Brown is adamant he was blocked in the build up to St Mirren’s opening goal in his side’s 2-0 defeat in Paisley.

The Buddies made the breakthrough shortly after half-time, when Staggies defender Ryan Leak inadvertently put the ball into his own net.

Although the goal was not initially awarded by referee Calum Scott, a VAR check ruled the ball had crossed the line.

Irishman Brown insists he did not see the sequence of events after appearing to have been hauled to the ground by Alex Gogic in attempting to defend a corner.

Given the home side went on to double their lead through Jonah Ayunga just five minutes later, Brown felt it proved to be a pivotal moment in the game.

Jonah Ayunga celebrates scoring against Ross County. Image: SNS

Brown said: “I was on the ground and I thought there was going to be a VAR check because there was a big block.

“I feel really disappointed about that. I asked the referee to check it and he didn’t see a block, which is baffling really if you look at the replay.

“Their player is not even looking at the ball. I didn’t see the goal because I was on the deck before the goal went in.

“In my eyes it was a poor decision. It was a key moment. When St Mirren go ahead they are a hard side to beat. That was probably the decider.

“The referee didn’t say anything to me. I asked the fourth official afterwards, although I know nothing can change. But he didn’t say anything about a block. He didn’t even mention it which was really disappointing.”

Brown felt VAR fell short of its duties

Given the goal was the subject of a VAR check to prove the ball had crossed the line, Brown says the failure to pick up on the incident was all the more frustrating.

James Brown in action against St Mirren. Image: SNS

He added: “I felt the VAR was probably a bit quick. I know it could take two or three minutes but they should have looked at it deeper. It’s a bit disappointing.

“They could say it’s a coming together but I’ve looked at it back in the dressing room and their player is not even looking at it. I don’t even know who hit me, he went into me that hard.

“I was following their player and a player came straight in and the ball was over my head when I got cleaned out. It’s not a coming together. You have to understand that. It was a clear block.

“Whether or not I was going to head the ball I’ve been taken out in the box. I think it is overlooked.”

Irishman feels Staggies remain on right track despite loss

The result was County’s first loss since Derek Adams returned to Victoria Park as manager last month, having taken seven points from a possible nine in previous weeks.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

County remain eighth in the Premiership table, with a home fixture against Dundee next up on Saturday.

Brown is refusing to be disheartened following the defeat, adding: “They took their chances. They probably were the better side but I didn’t think they battered us.

“We were still in the game and we had good chances towards the end.

“If Alex Samuel’s header goes in towards the end it’s a totally different game. But they edged it by taking their chances and they got the benefit of the doubt with the goal.

“Both games against them have been very tight. But they are sitting third in the league and there’s not been much in it.”

