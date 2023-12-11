Highland chocolatier Finlay Macdonald’s sweet taste of success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland chocolatier Finlay Macdonald’s sweet taste of success

Glenshiel's own Willy Wonka says it's 'surreal' to have his products on sale in Selfridges.

Finlay Macdonald in his beloved Glenshiel.
Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Finlay Macdonald, founder of Chocolates of Glenshiel.

How and why did you start in business?

Growing up in Glenshiel, where I moved with my family from England at the age of seven, I’d always been obsessed with food – baking, cooking and eating. At 14 I learned the basics of chocolate-making, while on work experience, and then studied YouTube videos to learn more.

I’d planned to study food science and go into product development, but couldn’t bear the thought of leaving Glenshiel and wondered if I could make a living from my chocolate-making hobby.

Deferring university for a year, I designed my own chocolate brand – Chocolates of Glenshiel – as a part-time online business. I wanted the chocolates to reflect Glenshiel, so used as many products from the area as possible – whisky, gin, raspberries and sea salt from Skye.

How did you get to where you are today?

I added craft fairs to the digital business. Then, in 2018, I transformed a cabin on the shores of Loch Duich into my first production kitchen, hiring my first employee, increasing production and building the business-to-business side.

Things moved fast from there. The National Trust for Scotland and Historic Environment Scotland began selling our chocolates, which helped establish our name.

Finlay Macdonald, founder, Chocolates of , Glenshiel.
Image: Finlay Macdonald, founder, Chocolates of , Glenshiel.

Lots more stockists joined them, keeping us nice and busy throughout the year.

By 2021 we had six staff and no space for customers – it was time for somewhere bigger. We crowdfunded £10,000 on Indiegogo, acquired an old petrol station in Glenshiel, and transformed it into a chocolate kitchen, cafe and gift shop.

People can now watch our chocolatiers at work through a big window in the gift shop, as well as enjoying teas, coffees, cakes and the best hot chocolate ever in our cafe.

Who helped you?

I wouldn’t have got where I am without the support and encouragement of my wife, Heather. She’s been amazing.

My mum and dad took me seriously when I started out, believed in me and gave me the start-up money to set up my first premises.

My business outlook has been shaped by the Navigators Christian Entrepreneur Community, while support from the Northern Innovation Hub has helped me develop and grow. Meanwhile, I’m very excited to have recently joined the Federation of Small Businesses.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Be as flexible and open to changing strategies, team roles and so on as possible. For example, we mounted everything possible in our cafe on wheels, allowing us to quickly and easily transform the layout as required.

What is your biggest mistake?

I’ve inherited my father’s optimism, and am sometimes too hasty to take on new projects and commitments. I’m learning to sit back and properly assess opportunities before jumping in. I’ve also learned the hard way to always ask tradesmen for quotes before giving them work.

What is your greatest achievement?

Selfridges have stocked our wares for a couple of years now – surreal.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs, and what should government do to help?

Fortunately, we fixed our energy contract for three years just a month before prices rocketed. We’ve weathered other cost increases – raw materials, staff, packaging etc – thanks to significant growth and improved efficiencies.

What do you still hope to achieve?

My heart and soul is in Glenshiel, and I yearn to contribute to its growth; to generate substantial income to support local jobs, expand business operations and, ultimately, reinvest in the community. Glenshiel’s a hidden gem deserving of recognition.

Looking down towards Loch Duich in Glenshiel.
Image: Mark Campbell

What do you do to relax?

Walking around Glenshiel, driving to coffee shops and lighting a fire on the stove.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m watching The West Wing for the millionth time and listening to the West Wing Weekly alongside it.

Martin Sheen as Jed Bartlet inThe West Wing.
Image: Warner Bros Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

What do you waste your money on?

As a chocoholic I spend too much money on other people’s product, justifying it as market research. It’s daft when I have a whole visitor centre full of delicious chocolate.

I’ve also started picking up branded tote bags from every distillery we work with. I’ve a large collection.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Heather and I get up together, unload the dishwasher, make a cup of tea and go back to bed to read our bibles and pray for the day ahead. Starting the day calm and with the bigger picture in mind is important.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Renault Clio, which is fine but a bit wee. It’s embarrassing delivering chocolates to local distilleries with my Clio packed to the rafters. Something bigger would be nice.

Conversation