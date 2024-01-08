Ross County allow Scott High to return to Huddersfield Town

Ross County have allowed on-loan midfielder Scott High to return to parent club Huddersfield Town.

High, who has seven Scotland under-21 caps, was drafted in as a summer transfer deadline day signing by previous manager Malky Mackay in September.

The 22-year-old struggled to break into the Staggies’ side however, with injury issues in recent weeks having made him unavailable since Derek Adams took charge in November.

High made just two substitute appearances in the Premiership – amounting to a total of 24 minutes – in matches against Motherwell and Celtic.

He was involved throughout County’s run to the North of Scotland Cup final, netting in a 3-0 win over Golspie Sutherland.

High will not be involved in Adams’ plans however, having been allowed to return to Kirklees Stadium.

In a statement, Ross County said: “Scott’s loan has been ended prematurely due to injury and he goes with the best wishes of everyone at the club.”