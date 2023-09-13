Ross County progress to North of Scotland Cup last-four with 3-0 triumph against Golspie Sutherland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County progress to North of Scotland Cup last-four with 3-0 triumph against Golspie Sutherland

Goals from Alex Samuel, Scott High and Jay Henderson saw the Staggies advance past their North Caledonian League opponents.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS
Ross County forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS

Ross County advanced to the semi-finals of the North of Scotland Cup courtesy of a 3-0 win over Golspie Sutherland.

Goals from Alex Samuel, Scott High and Jay Henderson saw the Staggies progress past their spirited North Caledonian League opponents in rainswept conditions at King George V Park.

County defeated Wick Academy 8-0 in the previous round and Carl Tremarco once again had the opportunity to field a number of the Staggies’ first team players.

There was a first Staggies outing in midfield for High, while Henderson, Samuel, Eamonn Brophy, Ben Purrington and Adam Mackinnon were also among the side.

It was Golspie who had the first threat however, with Staggies defender Alister Morrison doing well to block Sean Campbell’s effort.

The Staggies broke rapidly to take the lead on 14 minutes, with Henderson making a surging run down the right channel before crossing for Samuel to bundle home at the near post.

Jay Henderson, who opened his Ross County scoring account in the 2-1 victory over Morton in the Viaplay Cup.
Ross County winger Jay Henderson. Image: SNS

Golspie responded strongly to the setback, and came within inches of restoring parity on 34 minutes when Shaun Urquhart’s low shot was tipped on to the post by Ethan Rae.

The Staggies doubled their advantage on 41 minutes when Purrington’s cross dropped in the box for High to rifle home from 12 yards.

Ben Purrington. Image: SNS

County missed a fine chance to add a third before the break, with Henderson striking wide when clean through, before Samuel did likewise shortly after the restart.

Henderson was not to be denied on 57 minutes when Samuel’s flick released the winger to drill a powerful low drive into the far corner.

The Staggies were forced into a change just after the hour mark when High limped off to be replaced by Josh Taylor, while Samuel was also withdrawn for Ruari Duncan.

