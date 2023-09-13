Ross County progress to North of Scotland Cup last-four with 3-0 triumph against Golspie Sutherland

Ross County advanced to the semi-finals of the North of Scotland Cup courtesy of a 3-0 win over Golspie Sutherland.

Goals from Alex Samuel, Scott High and Jay Henderson saw the Staggies progress past their spirited North Caledonian League opponents in rainswept conditions at King George V Park.

County defeated Wick Academy 8-0 in the previous round and Carl Tremarco once again had the opportunity to field a number of the Staggies’ first team players.

There was a first Staggies outing in midfield for High, while Henderson, Samuel, Eamonn Brophy, Ben Purrington and Adam Mackinnon were also among the side.

It was Golspie who had the first threat however, with Staggies defender Alister Morrison doing well to block Sean Campbell’s effort.

The Staggies broke rapidly to take the lead on 14 minutes, with Henderson making a surging run down the right channel before crossing for Samuel to bundle home at the near post.

Golspie responded strongly to the setback, and came within inches of restoring parity on 34 minutes when Shaun Urquhart’s low shot was tipped on to the post by Ethan Rae.

The Staggies doubled their advantage on 41 minutes when Purrington’s cross dropped in the box for High to rifle home from 12 yards.

County missed a fine chance to add a third before the break, with Henderson striking wide when clean through, before Samuel did likewise shortly after the restart.

Henderson was not to be denied on 57 minutes when Samuel’s flick released the winger to drill a powerful low drive into the far corner.

The Staggies were forced into a change just after the hour mark when High limped off to be replaced by Josh Taylor, while Samuel was also withdrawn for Ruari Duncan.