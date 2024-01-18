Met Office weather warnings: What and where in the north and north-east

A mix of weather warnings have been issued for the north and north-east as we move through the week into the weekend.

We are now on day four of severe weather – including snow and ice – which continues to disrupt travel across the country.

With more warnings being issued by the Met Office, here is everything you need to know about what alerts are in place and what areas they will affect.

Warnings in place today – Thursday, January 18

An amber snow warning remains in place for the northern Highlands and islands, with a yellow warning for the rest of the north of Scotland including Moray and Grampian areas.

The Met Office is warning of “frequent heavy snow showers” throughout the day and residents across the Highlands, particularly in the Wester Ross and North Sutherland areas, are being advised not to travel due to “treacherous” conditions.

Most locations are expected to get five to 10cm of snow, while the worst hit spots have the potential for 15 to 20cm.

Overnight, temperatures dropped to -14C at Tulloch Bridge and -12C in Dalwhinnie in the Highlands.

A foot of fresh snow fell in the Sutherland area with whiteout conditions leading to snow of up to four feet in exposed areas.

Warnings in place tomorrow – Friday, January 19

A yellow warning for snow and ice will come into effect from midnight tonight and last until 3pm tomorrow afternoon.

It covers most of the north of Scotland including Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Banff, Elgin, Inverness, Alness, Aviemore, Wick and Thurso.

Expect further snow, as well as the threat of icy patches according to the Met Office.

Temperatures have dropped below freezing for most of the week, however things will heat up ever so slightly tomorrow with highs of 3C expected across Aberdeen and Inverness.

The Met Office has said it is safer not to drive and those who need to make an essential journey should consider pubic transport.

Icy conditions and heavy snowfall have already impacted most of the region as road users are being advised to drive with care.

There are no weather warnings in place for Saturday, January 20

Warnings in place on Sunday, January 21

It will turn wet and windy over the weekend with a yellow warning for wind coming into force on Sunday at 6am.

It is expected to last until 6am on Monday.

Wind gusts of 50-60mph can be expected inland, while exposed locations could experience gales of up to 70mph.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning for rain will activate at 12pm on Sunday and last until 12am.

Heavy rain across parts of the north and north-east could cause flooding in some areas, as well as more travel disruption.

Although there are no flood warnings/alerts in place at the moment, these could come into effect later.

To check the latest flood alerts, click here.

The Met Office have warned that snow melt, in addition to continued rain over the weekend, could cause additional hazards for everyone in the north of Scotland.

Warnings in place on Monday, January 22

Next week will have a windy start, with the yellow warning for wind carrying over to Monday.

Strong winds are to be expected in the early hours of Monday morning, until the alert ends at 6am.

The Met Office says there will be a small chance of longer journey times or travel cancellations, and to be aware of flying debris and large waves.

Met Office – ‘keep an eye on updates’

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist David Hayter explained: “Conditions will stay cold on Friday but a change in weather type is on the way, bringing milder air for the UK during the course of the weekend.

“This change will initially be relatively benign in terms of weather impacts, with a dry Friday and start to Saturday for many in the south of the UK. The Atlantic influence will then introduce some wet and windy weather, with a deep area of low pressure approaching from the west on Sunday.

“While detail is still being worked out, we expect windy weather for many and some heavy rain in the west and so we’ve issued warnings for Sunday for wind and rain. Watch out for updates to these warnings on Friday and Saturday as the forecast develops.”