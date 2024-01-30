Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald looks for frontline to fire in belated Scottish Cup clash

Brora Rangers player-manager Ally MacDonald hopes his in-form forwards can fire them into the Scottish Cup fifth round.

The Cattachs face Cove Rangers at Dudgeon Park this evening in round four of the national competition – with the tie set to go ahead following two postponements.

Brora returned to action at the weekend with a 4-1 Breedon Highland League victory against Keith.

That took their tally this season to 66 goals across 24 games in all competitions, with Jordan MacRae having bagged 23 of them.

MacDonald knows it will be a stiff test against League One Cove, who are also full-time, but he is hopeful his charges can cause problems.

Killie repeat could be on the cards

Brora are aiming to reach the last016 of the Scottish Cup for the second time in their history.

When the Sutherland side did it in 2018, they faced Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, with the same opponents at the same venue awaiting tonight’s winner.

MacDonald said: “Saturday was good, we had Jordan MacRae scoring, James Wallace came in and got a couple of goals, Tony Dingwall and Max Ewan were a threat.

“You rely on these guys going forward and when your schedule has been interrupted, you worry it can interrupt their form.

“But thankfully they seem to be continuing in the same way.

“If we can get into good areas against Cove hopefully that will continue.

“We know against a top team like Cove we’ll get less chances, so we’ll need to be clinical when those moments come along.

“It would be very pleasing for us if we could get through because it would show the things we’re doing are working.

“It would give everyone a lift around the club – the Scottish Cup is a great thing to be involved in. To be able to take the club into the fifth round again would be a huge thing for us.”

Dudgeon Park pitch improving

Brora’s game at the weekend was moved from Dudgeon Park to Golspie Sutherland’s King George V Park.

Despite recent issues with waterlogging, MacDonald is confident the Cove fixture will go ahead at Dudgeon Park after postponements on January 20 and 23.

He added: “With the warmer weather and a bit of wind, it has dried up a bit and I’ve been told it’s improved and hopefully that’s still the case.

“It wasn’t playable on Saturday and the extra couple of days and the work that’s gone into it will hopefully make a difference.

“The boys are all desperate to play and we’ve got to believe in ourselves, even though we’re up against a very good team.

“It’s a challenge and we’ll need things to go our way and we’ll need to be at our best.

“But there’s an opportunity there for us if we are at our best to try to get through.”