Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald looks for frontline to fire in belated Scottish Cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald looks for frontline to fire in belated Scottish Cup clash

The Cattachs face Cove Rangers in round four of the competition.

By Callum Law
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald is looking forward to their clash with Cove Rangers.
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald is looking forward to their clash with Cove Rangers.

Brora Rangers player-manager Ally MacDonald hopes his in-form forwards can fire them into the Scottish Cup fifth round.

The Cattachs face Cove Rangers at Dudgeon Park this evening in round four of the national competition – with the tie set to go ahead following two postponements.

Brora returned to action at the weekend with a 4-1 Breedon Highland League victory against Keith.

That took their tally this season to 66 goals across 24 games in all competitions, with Jordan MacRae having bagged 23 of them.

MacDonald knows it will be a stiff test against League One Cove, who are also full-time, but he is hopeful his charges can cause problems.

Killie repeat could be on the cards

Brora are aiming to reach the last016 of the Scottish Cup for the second time in their history.

When the Sutherland side did it in 2018, they faced Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, with the same opponents at the same venue awaiting tonight’s winner.

MacDonald said: “Saturday was good, we had Jordan MacRae scoring, James Wallace came in and got a couple of goals, Tony Dingwall and Max Ewan were a threat.

“You rely on these guys going forward and when your schedule has been interrupted, you worry it can interrupt their form.

“But thankfully they seem to be continuing in the same way.

“If we can get into good areas against Cove hopefully that will continue.

“We know against a top team like Cove we’ll get less chances, so we’ll need to be clinical when those moments come along.

“It would be very pleasing for us if we could get through because it would show the things we’re doing are working.

“It would give everyone a lift around the club – the Scottish Cup is a great thing to be involved in. To be able to take the club into the fifth round again would be a huge thing for us.”

Dudgeon Park pitch improving

Brora’s game at the weekend was moved from Dudgeon Park to Golspie Sutherland’s King George V Park.

Despite recent issues with waterlogging, MacDonald is confident the Cove fixture will go ahead at Dudgeon Park after postponements on January 20 and 23.

He added: “With the warmer weather and a bit of wind, it has dried up a bit and I’ve been told it’s improved and hopefully that’s still the case.

“It wasn’t playable on Saturday and the extra couple of days and the work that’s gone into it will hopefully make a difference.

“The boys are all desperate to play and we’ve got to believe in ourselves, even though we’re up against a very good team.

“It’s a challenge and we’ll need things to go our way and we’ll need to be at our best.

“But there’s an opportunity there for us if we are at our best to try to get through.”

More from Highland League

Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald is looking forward to their clash with Cove Rangers.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Huntly v Deveronvale and three reds for…
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald is looking forward to their clash with Cove Rangers.
Highland League: Brora Rangers, Inverurie Locos and Lossiemouth chalk up victories
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald is looking forward to their clash with Cove Rangers.
Nine-man Fraserburgh defeat Wick Academy; Formartine United and Brechin City pick up wins
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald is looking forward to their clash with Cove Rangers.
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup tie between Buckie Thistle and Banks o' Dee switched to…
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald is looking forward to their clash with Cove Rangers.
Colin Charlesworth wants victory to be Huntly turning point after frustrating run
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald is looking forward to their clash with Cove Rangers.
Highland League results: Huntly put five past Deveronvale
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald is looking forward to their clash with Cove Rangers.
Buckie Thistle looking at venue alternatives after Banks o' Dee postponement
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald is looking forward to their clash with Cove Rangers.
Jamie Michie relishing challenge with new club Forres Mechanics
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald is looking forward to their clash with Cove Rangers.
Fraserburgh's Paul Young in quest to add more goals
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald is looking forward to their clash with Cove Rangers.
Brora Rangers v Keith in Highland League switched to Golspie

Conversation