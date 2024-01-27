Ross County fall to defeat despite brave display against Celtic at Parkhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County fall to defeat despite brave display against Celtic at Parkhead

The Staggies fell behind through an early Alistair Johnston strike, but went on to cause the champions problems in Glasgow.

By Andy Skinner
Celtic's Luis Palma after seeing his penalty saved by George Wickens. Image: SNS
Celtic's Luis Palma after seeing his penalty saved by George Wickens. Image: SNS

Ross County made the worst possible start at Parkhead – but left scratching their heads at how they came away empty-handed against champions Celtic.

A long afternoon looked in store for the Staggies when Alistair Johnston opened the scoring inside 60 seconds with a heavily-deflected effort.

County showed courage to take such an early blow in their stride, with their resilience in full evidence when goalkeeper George Wickens saved Luis Palma’s initial penalty along with the subsequent retake which was ordered due to encroachment.

The Staggies also showed attacking threat, with Will Nightingale coming closest with a header off the crossbar late in the first half, while opportunities fell to Jordan White and Josh Sims in stoppage time.

Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens. Image: SNS

A point would have been just rewards for the Staggies’ display, but the Dingwall men emerged with plenty credit.

Adams is hopeful the nature of the performance can be a springboard for his second-bottom side, as they approach a crucial week of fixtures against fellow bottom-half sides Livingston, St Johnstone and Motherwell.

Adams said: “I thought to go down so early, the character was very good. We had four debutants and the way we played in and out of possession was very good.

“We hit the bar and got Joe Hart to make a good save towards the end. It’s not easy going down so early but the manner of the performance was excellent.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

“The players who came in did really well and the goalkeeper making two penalty saves was vital for us.

“We’ve added competition for places and that’s really important going into the next half of the season.

“I think that is the case. When you take in new players to any club it’s about getting them started as quickly as possible.

“I’d have preferred to start them against a different team but to see the standard it was important to start them today and it could have gone one of two ways.

“They had a good understanding of the game and that’s good going forward.”

Adams named all six of his new signings in the starting line-up, as he sought a reaction from the previous weekend’s Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Partick Thistle.

That saw debuts for Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Brandon Khela, Loick Ayina and Teddy Jenks. There were also first league outings for Wickens and Eli King.

Loick Ayina in action for Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

County’s new-look side were given a rude awakening as Celtic took the lead after just 54 seconds. It came about in untidy fashion, with an initial effort by Liel Abada blocked into the path of Johnston, who followed up with a strike which took a wicked spin off the heel of Will Nightingale to leave Wickens completely wrongfooted.

Doubt was cast over the goal by a VAR check, but it was ultimately ruled there was no offside in the build up.

Celtic take the lead against Ross County through Alistair Johnston’s deflected shot. Image: SNS

The Staggies showed an excellent reaction to the early setback, with some neat play through the lines seeing Simon Murray unable to force a Victor Loturi delivery goalwards, while skipper Yan Dhanda overhit a ball intended to release Murray through on goal.

Celtic were far from at their fluent best despite having made the breakthrough, however County did have to stand tall to pressure, with Ayina making a vital interception to cut out Abada’s cross which was intended for Kyogo’s run.

Wickens was called into action on 19 minutes to make a fine save from Matt O’Riley, with Paulo Bernardo sending the follow-up over the bar.

The Staggies goalkeeper was to become even busier three minutes later, when Celtic were awarded a penalty after Murray pulled Callum McGregor to the ground.

Simon Murray clashes with Celtic’s Callum McGregor after the Hoops were awarded a penalty. Image: SNS

Wickens stood up to the test, as he read Palma’s spot-kick to perfection by diving low to his right. His work threatened to be undone when a VAR check ordered a retake due to encroachment, but remarkably Wickens saved again from Palma, who went the same way.

County had a glorious chance to level on 39 minutes when Dhanda’s corner was met by Nightingale at the far post, but the defender was denied his first Staggies goal by the crossbar.

It was a thoroughly impressive first half showing from the Staggies, particularly given their difficult starting point.

They faced pressure from the Hoops shortly after the restart, with Wickens having to make a fine reflex save to tip Cameron Carter-Vickers’ header over.

County did well to thwart pressure from the home side who were limited to precious few second half openings, with O’Riley sending a free-kick narrowly wide from just outside the box.

Ross County’s Teddy Jenks in action against Celtic. Image: PA

The Staggies continued to show bravery on the ball and their best opportunities arrived in stoppage time.

A marauding run by Josh Sims led to him setting up fellow substitute Jordan White, whose low effort was gathered by a fully-stretched Joe Hart at the second attempt.

An even better chance fell to Sims following White’s knock-down, with the winger scooping his effort over at the near post.

Player Ratings

CELTIC (4-3-3): Hart 6; Johnston 7, Carter-Vickers 6 (Nawrocki 64), Scales 6, Bernabei 6; O’Riley 7, McGregor 7, Bernardo 6 (Turnbull 89); Abada 6 (Johnston 76), Kyogo 6, Palma 6 (Kuhn 64).

Subs not used: Bain, Holm, Vata, Ralston, Welsh.

ROSS COUNTY (4-3-2-1): Wickens 8; Brown 7, Nightingale 7, Ayina 7, Borthwick-Jackson 7; Loturi 7, King 7 (Sims 80), Jenks; Khela 6 (Harmon 60), Dhanda 7; Murray 7 (White 68).

Subs not used: Laidlaw, Sheaf, Henderson, Brophy, Reid.

Referee: Euan Anderson
Attendance: 58,850
Star Man: George Wickens

More from Ross County

Ross County midfielder Eli King. Image: SNS
Eli King bringing momentum into Ross County loan spell
Teddy Jenks (left) and Loick Ayina have joined Ross County on loan. Image: SNS
Ross County complete loan deals for Teddy Jenks and Loick Ayina
Ross County midfielder Eli King. Image: SNS
Cardiff City excited by Eli King prospects during Ross County loan
Teddy Jenks. Image: SNS
Ross County sign former Aberdeen midfielder Teddy Jenks on loan
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Derek Adams explains why Ross County have to target loan market in January window
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Munro. Image: SNS
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Munro joins Irish side Dundalk
Elgin City celebrate Ryan MacLeman's goal against Peterhead in a League Two match at Borough Briggs.
Elgin City complete deals for Mark Gallagher and Ryan MacLeman - as Fin Allen…
Ross County midfielder Scott Allardice. Image: SNS
Ross County's Scott Allardice facing three months on sidelines
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Derek Adams refutes suggestion he is unhappy at Ross County
Derek Adams, along with assistant Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Derek Adams to assess extent of recruitment needed following Ross County's Scottish Cup exit

Conversation