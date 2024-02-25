Josh Sims happy to be the Ross County hero once again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Sims happy to be the Ross County hero once again

The winger netted a late winner for the Staggies against relegation rivals Livingston in Saturday's 3-2 win.

By Alasdair Fraser
Ross County's Josh Sims after scoring to make it 3-2 against Livingston. Image: SNS.
Ross County's Josh Sims after scoring to make it 3-2 against Livingston. Image: SNS.

Josh Sims is growing used to playing the saviour in Dingwall.

Every once in a while, the former Southampton winger would like to be part of a plain, straightforward victory.

As an 87th minute substitute in early June, Sims was to strike home the clinching penalty kick in the Premiership play-off shoot-out against Partick Thistle.

Since then, very little has been plain sailing for the Staggies.

Saturday was a case in point. By half-time, Eamonn Brophy’s double had the Dingwall team seemingly cruising towards victory.

To seasoned observers of the Highland team, though, it seemed too straightforward – ominously so.

And so it proved. Bruce Anderson’s double had the scoreline level by the 86th minute and it then took another dramatic Sims intervention in stoppage time to rescue a massive three points for Don Cowie’s side.

“It does feel good to have got the winner, but it was much closer than it should have been,” Sims admitted.

“I shouldn’t have had to be scoring a winning goal like that, as much as it feels good for me personally.

“It was far too close at the end. In the first half, we absolutely dominated them, but they are a team that hangs in and gets moments in games like they did.

“That’s what they came here to do and we fell into that trap. We probably felt too comfortable and let it slide.

“But it’s good to get three points because that was a big game for us and we need to push on now.

“It’s always a good feeling scoring a last minute goal but, hopefully, next time it won’t be the same circumstances.”

Ross County’s Josh Sims, right, celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 against Livingston. Image: SNS. 

It was County’s first win of 2024 and Don Cowie’s first as interim manager, crucially taking them back to six points above bottom side Livingston.

They will now have the opportunity on Tuesday of adding another three points at home to fifth place St Mirren, an outcome that would heap more pressure on the Lions and Motherwell who face each other on Wednesday evening.

“This win will definitely be huge psychologically for us and for the new gaffer as well, getting his first win as a manager,” the 26-year-old Sims said.

“As a group, we need to push on now and I think we can do that.

“The management change has lifted the mood about the place. A new manager always gives an extra lift and we’ve known the gaffer a long time.

“Changing it from ‘Don’ to ‘gaffer’ has probably been the hardest thing! Some have slipped up but he accepts it’s just one of those things.

“We are now looking up rather than behind us and teams looking down at us will be worried now that we have confidence back.

“It’s good we’ve got another game on Tuesday. You want them coming thick and fast.

“We’ll be buzzing come Tuesday and St Mirren won’t want to play us after this win.”

