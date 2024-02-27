Don Cowie left frustrated after late setback costs Ross County second successive win over St Mirren

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie was frustrated to come so close to securing back-to-back victories – after being hit by a late setback against St Mirren.

County had led for much of the match through Jordan White’s early goal, and looked on course to follow up Saturday’s triumph over Livingston until Olutoyosi Olusanya’s late equaliser.

Cowie had been pleased with his side’s resolve to defend their lead, but was disappointed with the manner in which they ultimately conceded.

He said: “When you’re leading with five minutes to go, you have got to do everything you can to see it though and get the three points.

“It wasn’t the greatest game or the best performance from us but when you’re leading at that stage it’s about making sure you get the three points.

“I thought we defended very well until the goal. That’s the little frustration.

“St Mirren are a very good team with a lot of players who can hurt you.

The haul of four points from their last two matches means County remain in the relegation play-off spot, although they are now just a point behind St Johnstone in 10th place.

Cowie feels his side have given themselves a platform to build on, with their next outing away to Hibernian on Saturday.

He added: “The message before the game was to try build on the three points Saturday and we’ve done that by adding a point.

“It’s four points from two games, so it’s a step in the right direction. We have not followed up a result often enough this season, but having taken four points it’s about trying to add to that against Hibs now.”

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson was frustrated not to be awarded a penalty late in the first half, when the ball appeared to strike the arm of Staggies skipper Ryan Leak inside the box.

Robinson said: “There was a blatant handball and I believe it wasn’t checked for the handball.

“That happened before the foul so I don’t understand why that would be.

“I can’t control that, but it seems quite obvious from what we’ve seen and what we’ve been told.

“We were not at the top of our game, there were three or four players who were below what they have been recently.

“But we showed great character to get back into it and get a point – and it could have been three with the chance at the end.”