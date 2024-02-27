Don Cowie left frustrated after late setback costs Ross County second successive win over St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Don Cowie left frustrated after late setback costs Ross County second successive win over St Mirren

Jordan White had given County an early lead, however Olutoyosi Olusanya netted an equaliser five minutes from time.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie was frustrated to come so close to securing back-to-back victories – after being hit by a late setback against St Mirren.

County had led for much of the match through Jordan White’s early goal, and looked on course to follow up Saturday’s triumph over Livingston until Olutoyosi Olusanya’s late equaliser.

Cowie had been pleased with his side’s resolve to defend their lead, but was disappointed with the manner in which they ultimately conceded.

He said: “When you’re leading with five minutes to go, you have got to do everything you can to see it though and get the three points.

“It wasn’t the greatest game or the best performance from us but when you’re leading at that stage it’s about making sure you get the three points.

“I thought we defended very well until the goal. That’s the little frustration.

“St Mirren are a very good team with a lot of players who can hurt you.

Jordan White celebrates netting for Ross County against St Mirren. Image: SNS

The haul of four points from their last two matches means County remain in the relegation play-off spot, although they are now just a point behind St Johnstone in 10th place.

Cowie feels his side have given themselves a platform to build on, with their next outing away to Hibernian on Saturday.

He added: “The message before the game was to try build on the three points Saturday and we’ve done that by adding a point.

“It’s four points from two games, so it’s a step in the right direction. We have not followed up a result often enough this season, but having taken four points it’s about trying to add to that against Hibs now.”

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson was frustrated not to be awarded a penalty late in the first half, when the ball appeared to strike the arm of Staggies skipper Ryan Leak inside the box.

Robinson said: “There was a blatant handball and I believe it wasn’t checked for the handball.

Ryan Leak in action against St Mirren. Image: SNS

“That happened before the foul so I don’t understand why that would be.

“I can’t control that, but it seems quite obvious from what we’ve seen and what we’ve been told.

“We were not at the top of our game, there were three or four players who were below what they have been recently.

“But we showed great character to get back into it and get a point – and it could have been three with the chance at the end.”

