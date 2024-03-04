Jack Baldwin says Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens will bounce back from costly error against Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Baldwin says Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens will bounce back from costly error against Hibernian

Wickens made a blunder which led to Hibernian's opener in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Easter Road.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin, along with interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin, along with interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin has backed goalkeeper George Wickens to bounce back from his blunder in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Hibernian.

With the scoreline goalless at Easter Road, County had succeeded in frustrating the Edinburgh side until Wickens spilled a Dylan Vente cross, which allowed Myziane Maolida to net the opening goal.

Dylan Levitt went on to net a late second to kill off the Staggies’ hopes. The result means Don Cowie’s men remain in the relegation play-off position, four points adrift of Aberdeen.

Englishman Wickens has been an excellent performer since joining on loan from Fulham in January.

Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens following his error against Hibernian. Image: SNS

Defender Baldwin is confident the 22-year-old will quickly put the error behind him, insisting he could have helped him by cutting out the danger in the first place.

Baldwin said: “He’s an honest lad and really frustrated. I probably could have helped out a bit before it got to that stage and just cleared the ball.

“These things happen in football, he will feel sore for a couple of days but he’s been great since he’s been here. We will keep him right, and not let his head drop too much.

“You’re the last line of defence as a goalkeeper so if you make a mistake it ultimately leads to a goal.

“He gave me the shout to come and collect it and as a defender you should probably just clear your lines first and foremost and have the argument with him after.

“We’re both frustrated and I could probably have helped him out before it got to that.”

Skipper used experience to comfort Wickens

Baldwin insists he leant on his experience in an effort to comfort Wickens in the immediate aftermath of the defeat in the capital.

The 30-year-old, who was back in the side for the first time since January 2 following injury, added: “I made a joke with him that I have been there many times myself giving goals away. He is a great lad and he will get over it.

Ross County captain Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS

“I was just trying to take the pressure off a bit. When you make a mistake as a footballer you feel like you have let the whole team down and you can bury yourself in it for quite a bit of time.

“I’ve had a 12 or 13 year career and I’ve made loads of those mistakes where I’ve given goals away.

“You want someone to let you know you’ll be all right and he has been great for us. He should not keep his head down.”

Baldwin looking to bounce back in Hibs rematch

County have 10 matches remaining in their efforts to secure Premiership survival.

The Staggies are out of action this weekend, with their next assignment a rematch against Hibernian at Victoria Park next Wednesday.

Despite the result, Baldwin believes there is plenty for his side to build on.

Jack Baldwin tussles with Hibernian’s Martin Boyle. Image: SNS

He added: “We’ll do our debrief and watch parts of the game back.

“It was a frustrating afternoon. We knew the challenges Hibs possessed and the threats they’ve got but I felt we nullified them a lot in the first half.

“A couple of times they gave the ball back to us because of our shape and we limited the options they had on the ball.

“We’ll look to do that again and hopefully stay that little bit more resilient in the next fixture.”

