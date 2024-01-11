Ross County complete loan signing of Fulham goalkeeper George Wickens

Ross County manager Derek Adams has made his first January addition with the loan capture of Fulham goalkeeper George Wickens.

The 22-year-old has been brought in to provide further goalkeeping competition for first choice Ross Laidlaw, with Ross Munro having previously been the only backup option.

Earlier this month, the Staggies allowed teenager Logan Ross to extend his loan deal with Brora Rangers until the end of the season.

Wickens has come through Fulham’s academy, signing his first scholarship deal with the English Premier League outfit in 2018. The following year, Wickens earned a call-up to England’s under-18s squad.

He spent the 2021-22 season on loan with National League side Wealdstone, which proved to be a successful spell in which he ended the campaign by winning two end of season awards.

Wickens, who is 6ft 5in, was a key part of Fulham’s under-21s side last season, making 14 appearances for Steve Wigley’s side.