Connor Randall insists Ross County have shown they have heart for survival fight

Connor Randall insists Ross County’s late show against Hibernian underlines their determination to claw themselves out of relegation danger.

County salvaged a 2-2 draw against Hibs at Victoria Park on Wednesday, with Yan Dhanda coming off the bench to net a 98th minute equaliser.

Don Cowie’s men remain in the Premiership’s relegation play-off spot, however they have reduced the gap below 10th-placed Aberdeen to just three points.

Victories have proven hard to come by for the Dingwall outfit in recent months, with the Staggies winning just one of their last 14 league matches.

Every point counts however, and midfielder Randall feels his side have shown they are up for the challenge.

Randall said: “Every point is vital. We were close to coming away with nothing, so it’s a huge point for us in the grand scheme of things.

“If you’re not getting beaten you’re picking up points. We just need to focus on the next game now.

“We have a great group of lads and staff who never stop fighting for the club.

“The late goal epitomised that.

“We’re a hard-working group who want to give everything we can to make sure we head up the table – not down.

“That’s something we need to bring to every game. Right until the end of the season we’ll keep fighting until the very end.

“We can take a lot from that and we’ll take it into Saturday.”

Midfielder Dhanda came up with vital moment

Dhanda came off the bench to net the all-important equaliser on his return to the side, having missed the last three matches through injury.

The former Swansea City midfielder has an agreement in place to join Premiership rivals Hearts when his Staggies contract expires in the summer.

With nine games of the campaign remaining, Randall is confident Dhanda will be a key player in County’s survival charge.

He added: “Yan missed a couple of games with injury and he came on against Hibs.

“The player he is, he wants to be playing games, but he came back into training this week and he has come on and shown the quality he has got.

“And he’s going to be a vital player for us between now and the end of the season.

“Someone with the quality he has got can pop up in moments like that and he works hard for the team as well so there’s no doubting his commitment.”

Randall back in Staggies fold

Randall was also returning from injury, having undergone a groin operation last month.

The Englishman had not played since the Scottish Cup defeat to Partick Thistle on January 20, but was pitched back into the starting line-up by Cowie before going on to play all 90 minutes.

Randall is keen to build up his sharpness in the weeks to come, with the Staggies next in action at home to Hearts on Saturday.

The 28-year-old said: “It was nice. It was frustrating to be out, it’s not nice when you are stuck on the sidelines and can’t help the team.

“It was nice to get out there and get minutes in the legs as well. Hopefully I can push on now and continue.

“I was a bit tired towards the end, it has been a while, but it was good to get the 90 minutes in. I felt stronger than I probably thought I was going to.

“Hopefully I can kick on now I have those minutes in my legs.”