Connor Randall insists Ross County have shown they have heart for survival fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Connor Randall insists Ross County have shown they have heart for survival fight

County struck late to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw against Hibernian on Wednesday.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County's Connor Randall. Image: SNS
Ross County's Connor Randall. Image: SNS

Connor Randall insists Ross County’s late show against Hibernian underlines their determination to claw themselves out of relegation danger.

County salvaged a 2-2 draw against Hibs at Victoria Park on Wednesday, with Yan Dhanda coming off the bench to net a 98th minute equaliser.

Don Cowie’s men remain in the Premiership’s relegation play-off spot, however they have reduced the gap below 10th-placed Aberdeen to just three points.

Victories have proven hard to come by for the Dingwall outfit in recent months, with the Staggies winning just one of their last 14 league matches.

Every point counts however, and midfielder Randall feels his side have shown they are up for the challenge.

Connor Randall in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Randall said: “Every point is vital. We were close to coming away with nothing, so it’s a huge point for us in the grand scheme of things.

“If you’re not getting beaten you’re picking up points. We just need to focus on the next game now.

“We have a great group of lads and staff who never stop fighting for the club.

“The late goal epitomised that.

“We’re a hard-working group who want to give everything we can to make sure we head up the table – not down.

“That’s something we need to bring to every game. Right until the end of the season we’ll keep fighting until the very end.

“We can take a lot from that and we’ll take it into Saturday.”

Midfielder Dhanda came up with vital moment

Dhanda came off the bench to net the all-important equaliser on his return to the side, having missed the last three matches through injury.

Yan Dhanda celebrates his equaliser against Hibernian. Image: SNS

The former Swansea City midfielder has an agreement in place to join Premiership rivals Hearts when his Staggies contract expires in the summer.

With nine games of the campaign remaining, Randall is confident Dhanda will be a key player in County’s survival charge.

He added: “Yan missed a couple of games with injury and he came on against Hibs.

“The player he is, he wants to be playing games, but he came back into training this week and he has come on and shown the quality he has got.

“And he’s going to be a vital player for us between now and the end of the season.

“Someone with the quality he has got can pop up in moments like that and he works hard for the team as well so there’s no doubting his commitment.”

Randall back in Staggies fold

Randall was also returning from injury, having undergone a groin operation last month.

The Englishman had not played since the Scottish Cup defeat to Partick Thistle on January 20, but was pitched back into the starting line-up by Cowie before going on to play all 90 minutes.

Randall is keen to build up his sharpness in the weeks to come, with the Staggies next in action at home to Hearts on Saturday.

Ross County’s Connor Randall. Image: SNS

The 28-year-old said: “It was nice. It was frustrating to be out, it’s not nice when you are stuck on the sidelines and can’t help the team.

“It was nice to get out there and get minutes in the legs as well. Hopefully I can push on now and continue.

“I was a bit tired towards the end, it has been a while, but it was good to get the 90 minutes in. I felt stronger than I probably thought I was going to.

“Hopefully I can kick on now I have those minutes in my legs.”

More from Ross County

Yan Dhanda celebrates netting for Ross County against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Don Cowie hails Ross County character after last-gasp equaliser against Hibernian
Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf. Image: SNS
Max Sheaf relishing Ross County's revenge mission against Hibernian
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin, along with interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Don Cowie boosted by strongest squad of interim Ross County tenure for visit of…
Brandon Khela in action against Celtic. Image: PA
Birmingham City confident Brandon Khela can come of age in Ross County's survival battle
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Jack Baldwin looking to lead Ross County survival drive following injury return
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Exclusive: Roy MacGregor reveals the steps taken to prepare Don Cowie for Ross County…
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock speaks to referee Nick Walsh following the 2-1 defeat against St Mirren. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen boss uncertainty will be affecting players - and could harm efforts…
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: Shutterstock.
Don Cowie sets Ross County target ahead of final five fixtures before Premiership split
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin, along with interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Jack Baldwin says Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens will bounce back from costly error…
Myziane Maolida scores Hibernian's opener against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie admits goalkeeping error changed game after defeat by…

Conversation